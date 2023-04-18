It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia’s Rob McElhenny hits Kehoe’s pub ahead of 3Arena gig

The It's Always Sunny cast in Kehoe's pub on South Anne Street, Dublin, ahead of their 3Arena gig

Rob McElhenny and his co-stars from It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia had pre-drinks in Kehoe’s pub yesterday evening ahead of their Dublin gig.

Glenn Howerton (Dennis), Charlie Day (Charlie) and McElhenney (Mac), were joined by Megan Ganz (Sunny writer and fan), for The Always Sunny Podcast last night.

Yesterday, Kehoe’s pub tweeted: “It’s Always Sunny in South Anne Street... Great to have the guys from @TheSunnyPodcast in today filming the podcast before their shows in Dublin.”

Later, Rob McElhenny reacted to their first 3Arena gig with a simple: “Wow Dublin.”

The show, which centres around a group of dysfunctional friends who run an Irish bar in Philadelphia, premiered in 2005.

It quickly gained a mass following and over the last decade has become one of the most popular shows on Netflix.

The gang are getting back on the 3Arena stage tonight, April 18. Here’s what you should know if you’re going:

Doors open 6.30pm

Always Sunny Podcast starts 7.45pm

Maximum bag size of 3Arena is 40cmx40cmx20cm.

Allow plenty of time to get to the venue.

3Arena is a cashless venue.

The Always Sunny Podcast LIVE! looks back on the past 15 seasons of the hit show. It features stories as the cast reflect on nearly two decades of making the hit series.

Starting with the first episode, the creators and stars recap their memories of making the show and discuss how they formed a lasting partnership that has endured the better part of two decades.

The cast of the show are no strangers to Ireland as they previously filmed two episodes here back in 2021. The episodes were called ‘The Gang Goes to Ireland’ and ‘The Gang Still in Ireland’.

There was even a call out for a Danny DeVito stunt double when they were filming in Dublin.