It's 'all hands to the pump' to get Meghan and Harry's 10-bedroom Frogmore Cottage ready before their baby arrives

Britain's Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan's move to Windsor has been postponed.

The couple - who are expecting their first child together - were due to move into 10-bedroom Frogmore Cottage on the grounds of Windsor Castle this week but their plans have been delayed until next month as the renovations are behind schedule.

A source told The Sun newspaper: "It's been all hands to the pump. The builders have worked all week whatever the weather. But they keep making changes, particularly on the layout.

"The word is they've been quite demanding, which is understandable as what homeowner doesn't want their house to be perfect?

"Given the scale of the project, a three or four-week delay isn't too bad. The couple are pleased with how it's all going."

Harry, 34, and Meghan, 37, currently reside in the two-bedroom Nottingham Cottage at Kensington Palace in London but announced their Windsor move in November.

Kensington Palace said in a statement: "The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will more to Frogmore Cottage on the Windsor Estate early next year as they prepare for the arrival of their first child. The couple have lived at Nottingham Cottage since their engagement last year. Windsor is a very special place for Their Royal Highnesses and they are grateful that their official residence will be on the estate."

They are expected to move in just weeks before their baby is born.

