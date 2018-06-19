Style Celebrity News

Tuesday 19 June 2018

It's a girl! Zara and Mike Tindall welcome second child

WINDSOR, UNITED KINGDOM - MAY 19: MIke Tindall and Zara Tindall arrive at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle before the wedding of Prince Harry to Meghan Markle on May 19, 2018 in Windsor, England. (Photo by Gareth Fuller - WPA Pool/Getty Images)
Independent.ie Newsdesk

Congratulations are in order for Zara and Mike Tindall who have welcomed their second child into the world.

Zara, the daughter of Britain's Princess Anne, gave birth to a baby girl on Monday, weighing 9lbs 3oz, according to a spokesperson for the family.

The couple, who wed in 2011, already have a four-year-old daughter, Mia.

They tragically lost a child in 2016 when Zara was pregnant, weeks after announcing they were expecting again.

England rugby player Mike Tindall (L) and his new wife Britain's Zara Phillips, granddaughter of Queen Elizabeth II, leave after their wedding ceremony at Canongate Kirk in Edinburgh, Scotland, on July 30, 2011. AFP PHOTO / DYLAN MARTINEZ/POOL
A spokesperson for Buckingham Palace stated: "Mrs Michael Tindall was safely delivered of a baby girl on 18th June, at Stroud Maternity Unit. Mr Tindall was present at the birth. The weight of the baby was 9lbs 3oz."

Last month, a heavily pregnant Zara stole the show at her cousin Prince Harry's wedding with her animated expressions during the ceremony.

The pair frequently visit Ireland to support the Marie Keating Foundation.

Mike Tindall, Zara Tindell and their daughter Mia Tindall pose for a photograph during day three of The Big Feastival at Alex James' Farm on August 28, 2016 in Kingham, Oxfordshire. (Photo by Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images)
Online Editors

