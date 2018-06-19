It's a girl! Zara and Mike Tindall welcome second child
Congratulations are in order for Zara and Mike Tindall who have welcomed their second child into the world.
Zara, the daughter of Britain's Princess Anne, gave birth to a baby girl on Monday, weighing 9lbs 3oz, according to a spokesperson for the family.
The couple, who wed in 2011, already have a four-year-old daughter, Mia.
They tragically lost a child in 2016 when Zara was pregnant, weeks after announcing they were expecting again.
A spokesperson for Buckingham Palace stated: "Mrs Michael Tindall was safely delivered of a baby girl on 18th June, at Stroud Maternity Unit. Mr Tindall was present at the birth. The weight of the baby was 9lbs 3oz."
Last month, a heavily pregnant Zara stole the show at her cousin Prince Harry's wedding with her animated expressions during the ceremony.
The pair frequently visit Ireland to support the Marie Keating Foundation.
Online Editors