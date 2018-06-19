It's a girl! Zara and Mike Tindall welcome second child

Zara, the daughter of Britain's Princess Anne, gave birth to a baby girl on Monday, weighing 9lbs 3oz, according to a spokesperson for the family.

They tragically lost a child in 2016 when Zara was pregnant, weeks after announcing they were expecting again.

The couple, who wed in 2011, already have a four-year-old daughter, Mia.

A spokesperson for Buckingham Palace stated: "Mrs Michael Tindall was safely delivered of a baby girl on 18th June, at Stroud Maternity Unit. Mr Tindall was present at the birth. The weight of the baby was 9lbs 3oz."

Last month, a heavily pregnant Zara stole the show at her cousin Prince Harry's wedding with her animated expressions during the ceremony.