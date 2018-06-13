It's a girl! Xposé star Karen Koster welcomes third child with husband John McGuire

Karen has named her first girl Eve, who came into the world weighing 9lbs 4oz early at 6:44am on Friday, June 8.

The TV3 presenter already has two sons, three-year-old Finn and JJ (2).

Baby Eve arrived just days after the couple celebrated their five year wedding anniversary.

The couple's new bundle of joy is already a hit with her two big brothers, with an overjoyed Karen saying the family were thrilled with the new arrival.

"We're so thrilled & relieved to have Baby Eve here safe and sound," she said.