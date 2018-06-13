Style Celebrity News

Wednesday 13 June 2018

It's a girl! Xposé star Karen Koster welcomes third child with husband John McGuire

Karen Koster and husband John McGuire welcomed their third child
Karen Koster at the TV3 Spring 2018 Season Launch at Robertas
Karen Koster's sons Finn and JJ, meeting their new baby sister Eve
Karen Koster with her children Finn and JJ. Photo: Leon Farrell/Photocall Ireland

Xposé presenter Karen Koster has anjnounecd the newest arrival to her family - a third child with husband John Maguire.

Karen has named her first girl Eve, who came into the world weighing 9lbs 4oz early at 6:44am on Friday, June 8.

Baby Eve arrived just days after the couple celebrated their five year wedding anniversary.

The TV3 presenter already has two sons, three-year-old Finn and JJ (2). 

The couple's new bundle of joy is already a hit with her two big brothers, with an overjoyed Karen saying the family were thrilled with the new arrival.

"We're so thrilled & relieved to have Baby Eve here safe and sound," she said.

"She’s a little dote and the boys are already fascinated with her. She’s been the biggest baby so far and has a great appetite just like her mother!"

Eve's arrival was long-awaited, with mum Karen even making an appearance at the IFTAs mere hours before she was due. 

Online Editors

