'It's a crock of s**t' - Victoria and David Beckham slam 'laughable' divorce rumours

Rumours began circulating on social media on Friday morning about an impending announcement the pair would be splitting up after nearly 20 years of marriage and by the afternoon, bookies has suspended betting on the break-up, but nobody seemed to have asked the couple themselves. By yesterday evening, a spokesperson for the Beckhams had commented that the rumours were "bizarre" and "laughable".

"There is no statement due, no divorce, and a lot of Chinese whispers and fake social media news," a spokeswoman told The Sun. "This is all very bizarre and an embarrassing waste of time."

Victoria Beckham with her family.

According to the Daily Mail, the spokesperson labelled it a "crock of s**t", adding it was "embarrassing and laughable". Just days before, they announced they would be auctioning off their royal wedding outfits to raise funds for victims of the Manchester bombing. And within a few hours of shooting down the claims, Victoria shared a picture with her family, including Cruz (13), Romeo (15) and Harper (six) alongside her parents Jackie and Anthony.

Last year, David addressed the regular speculation about the status of their marriage, saying on Desert Island Discs: "People have talked about 'Do we stay together because it's a brand?' Of course not. We stay together because we love each other. We stay together because we have four amazing children." In the same interview, he credited both of their parents for instilling in them the strength to make their marriage work, even through difficult times.

"We have got strong parents too, and they taught us the right values. Of course you make mistakes, and we all know that marriage is difficult at times. It is about working through it. We have come up against tough times. But we know each other better than anyone else knows us. And we talk," he explained.

David and Victoria Beckham arrive at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle for the wedding of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.

