Love Island finalist Megan Barton Hanson has addressed the media coverage of her which has focused on her life before she entered the Majorcan villa.

'It’s 2018 and it’s time we stopped allowing the vilification of women in the media' - Love Island's Megan Barton Hanson

Model Megan (24) came fourth in the ITV reality show with new boyfriend Wes (22), a nuclear systems engineer.

Coverage of Megan during her time in the villa revolved around the estimated cost of her plastic surgery procedures, and her former work as a glamour model.

Megan addressed the coverage in an Instagram post on Sunday. The image is of a quote by Madeline Albright, who served as the first female US secretary of state: "It took me a long time to develop a voice, and now that I have it, I am not going to be silent."

Megan wrote a lengthy post to her 1.3m followers, "Today I really feel that I need to address some of the stories out there about me on behalf of women in general.

"I support all women, regardless of the choices they make about what they do with their bodies. My dad always told me unless you’ve walked in someone’s shoes then don't judge them. It’s 2018 and it’s time we stopped allowing the vilification of women in the media.

"Thank you to all of the amazing women that have and continue to follow my journey. Your messages of support mean so much to me. I won’t allow stories like these to stop me from be a free thinking, confident, independent young woman striving to make a better life for myself and my family."

Megan signed off by stating that she is "off to the final Love Island Aftersun" which airs on 3e on Sunday night and she used the hashtags "#womenempowerment #girlpower #womenunited".

Megan reportedly pulled out of a personal appearance at a Scottish nightclub on Saturday night, citing "personal reasons".

She had been due to attend Lourenzos bar in Dunfermline, Scotland, with fellow contestant Jack Fowler.

On Saturday the venue posted on its Facebook profile: “Unfortunately Love Island star Megan Barton has decided to cancel all personal appearances due to personal reasons.

“Lourenzos sincerely apologise to anyone who was excited about meeting Megan on Saturday 4th August but unfortunately the situation is out with our control.”

Love Island: The Reunion will air tonight on 3e at 9.00pm tonight.

