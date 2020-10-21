'It would have been amazing if dad met kids' - Vogue

VOGUE Williams has said she would have loved it if her late father Freddie could have met her two young children, Theodore (2) and baby Gigi.

She lost her father in 2010 when she was just 24, when the 68-year-old died suddenly after going into hospital to have an operation to remove an aneurysm.

Vogue told Ryan Tubridy that she "still thinks about him almost every day" as the pair were very close.

"A friend of mine just lost her mom recently, and I said to her, that it is really hard now. But eventually, you get to a point where you just think really fondly of them," said Vogue.

She said it would have been "amazing" if he had lived to meet her kids but a lot of her extended family have yet to meet daughter Gigi Margaux, who was born in August.

"Most of my family haven't met her either, because she was born during lockdown. My mum has met her, my stepdad has met her and that is kind of it with my whole family," she said.

The TV presenter has spent the past few months living in her London home, despite splashing out over €1m on a new house in the upmarket suburb of Howth.

"I haven't set foot in my new place but that's fine. I had a couple of planned trips home but they never happened," she said.

However, she said she's enjoying bonding with her new arrival, despite her not sleeping through the night.

"Theodore was great for that and he slept through from an early age so I was kind of expecting the same."

She has just designed two new festive-themed bandana bibs for charity for Irish company babyboo.ie.

Profits from the sale will support The Michael Matthews Foundation, a charity set up in memory of Vogue's husband Spencer's late brother.

