Amy Huberman has revealed she considered her acting career was over after the birth of her youngest child in 2015.

Amy Huberman has revealed she considered her acting career was over after the birth of her youngest child in 2015.

'It wobbles your confidence a bit' - Amy Huberman thought acting career was over after second baby

The Ifta-winning actress has since gone on to write Finding Joy, which premiered as RTE's most-watched comedy of the year and was a hit with American fans on Acorn TV.

However, there was a time when she thought the jig was up on her TV career after dealing with a spate of rejections.

"There was a period after my youngest was born when I felt like, 'Well, my career is over now. I'll just hang up my acting boots'," she told Stellar magazine.

Brian O'Driscoll and Amy Huberman

"I was on a train of 'no' and I couldn't get off. I was like, 'Where's the yes stop? I want to get off there for a while'.

"It wobbles your confidence a bit, but then it would pick up so much that I wanted it to slow down."

Hannah Scott and Amy Huberman in 'Finding Joy'

Amy, who's mum to Billy (4) and his sister Sadie (6), is married to former Ireland rugby star Brian O'Driscoll.

She is also currently writing the second season of her comedy series.

"It's been nice to take the time to properly write, because I really love that," she said.

"I write for a couple of hours in the morning - I can only ever do about three good hours, then I'm done."

Despite seemingly having it all together, Amy admitted things aren't always rosy for her, insisting that her career has been "littered with rejection".

"My career is built on failures," she said.

"It's 95pc no, it's 95pc not getting what you want, so you become quite adept at failure.

"But there's no harm in being upset because you care. It's OK to say 'I feel shit about this, I feel sad, I wanted it'.

"The depth of loss whether it's your career or a friendship ending, that will give you perspective for something else.

"They always say mistakes are the portals for discovery.

"Even with my kids, you want to protect them, but also, if they were wrapped up in bubble wrap and never had heartbreaks or were upset, then I don't know what kind of adults they'd be. It's good for us."

Herald