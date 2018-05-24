Now that the excitement of the royal wedding is dying down, reality has set in for Meghan Markle .

Now that the excitement of the royal wedding is dying down, reality has set in for Meghan Markle.

'It will be six months of listening' - Meghan Markle will learn from a senior aide on how to be an effective royal

The American actress (36), who wed Britain's Prince Harry last week, will reportedly be seeking advice from a number of senior royal aides over the coming months as she adjusts to her new role. Meghan will become a student of Samantha Cohen, who has worked alongside Queen Elizabeth for decades since first joining the male dominated media office in 2001.

Markle, who starred on popular US legal drama Suits for seven years, was often travelling the world for speaking engagements or on charity trips during her off-days, is keen to keep up her busy schedule and devotion to work now that she's a key figure in Kensington Palace. "It will be six months of listening. She is seeking out advice from a range of people. She is going to proceed with humility. It is not going to be quiet, though. It is going to be a very busy office. She has worked every day of her life. She is used to a demanding schedule," a source told The Times.

Britain's Prince Harry and his wife Meghan attend a garden party at Buckingham Palace, their first royal engagement as a married couple, in London, May 22, 2018. Dominic Lipinski/Pool via Reuters

Ms Cohen is a formidable figure behind palace gates and has been working at the private office for the last eight years. She will treat Meghan as her protégé which was displayed during her flawless first appearance at a garden party earlier this week, according to reports. Meanwhile, her longtime friend and makeup artist Daniel Martin, who works with Dior, said she is as down-to-earth as she ever was when it comes to her inner circle. Before applying her makeup on her wedding day, Martin said he asked her what the protocol was on greeting her.

"I asked her that. ‘Do I bow to you? I don’t want to disrespect you, but I’ve known for almost ten years. What’s up?' She started laughing and she said, ‘I’m always going to be Meg," he told People. "But next time I see them I will be respectful and know my protocol. But Meg is always going to be Meg, that’s how it is!"

Queen Elizabeth II (accompanied by her Assistant Private Secretary Samantha Cohen) disembarks her Sikorsky Helicopter (The Queen's Helicopter Flight) as she arrives to unveil a statue depicting herself alongside a mare and it's foal in 1977 on November 3, 2016 in Newmarket, England. (Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

Online Editors