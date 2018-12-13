Harry Redknapp says his son Jamie Redknapp's divorce from wife Louise was "very difficult" for their family.

'It was very difficult for us' - Harry Redknapp says son Jamie's divorce was 'a big blow to all of us'

Despite the disappointment, the 'I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!' winner admitted he and his wife Sandra, 71, are still on good terms with the 44-year-old singer, who has kids Charley, 13, and Beau, nine, with Jamie.

He said: "It was very difficult for us, it was a choker. We love Louise as well, it was a big blow to all of us. It’s all amicable, absolutely, Sandra talks to Louise’s mum all the time."

Harry's fellow campmate Emily Atack has made no secret of the fact she would love to hook up with Sky Sports pundit Jamie - who split from Louise last year after 19 years of marriage - but Harry wasn't a big fan of some of her language in the Australian jungle.

"The girls are in a different world. Emily was saying stuff I never thought I’d hear a woman say, like, 'We’re going down to the creek for a minge wash'. I’m thinking I can’t believe this, when I tell my missus she’ll go ‘no way - they never said that. Kids today... time’s moved on," he told The Sun.

Earlier this week, Jamie played down talk of him potentially going on a date with Emily. When asked by ex-Aston Villa footballer Dean Saunders on talkSPORT's 'Alan Brazil Sports Breakfast' show what would be more likely out of Liverpool winning the Champions League or Jamie taking Emily out, he responded: "What's more likely did you say?

"Ah Deano come on. Leave it out. Listen, she's a very nice girl isn't she. Let's leave it at that."

After exiting the jungle last weekend, Emily admitted she may have a chance with Jamie now she has got her make-up on again.

Louise Redknapp and Jamie Redknapp attend the Pride Of Britain awards at the Grosvenor House Hotel on October 31, 2016 in London, England. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

"I am sure if he had seen me in action over the last few weeks he might not be up for it. But I've got my make up on now, so he might be," she said.

Harry also admitted Emily has a better chance with his son now she has "scrubbed up".

"I'll be honest, when I saw her in the jungle I thought, 'No chance.' I thought, 'No, you ain't got a prayer.' But I've seen her today when she's scrubbed up and she looks alright, I'm telling you," he added.

