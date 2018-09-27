DJ NIKKI Hayes has opened up on her marriage breakdown and how she has since tried online dating, but it wasn't for her.

'It was one of the main reasons' - Nikki Hayes reveals mental health battle was factor in marriage breakdown

In a revealing interview with Hot Press magazine, the former 2fm presenter also told how she dabbled in drugs when she was younger.

The broadcaster suffered with post-natal depression after the birth of her daughter Farrah (4) and was subsequently diagnosed with borderline personality disorder.

She said her mental health battle played a big role in her marriage breakdown.

"It was one of the main reasons. Frank tried and tried and tried to live with it and live through it. But it's not an easy thing to live with and it just got too much. So, it most definitely impacted on us," said Hayes (39).

She said she recently tried dating apps after being introduced to them by a younger friend. "She signed me up to Tinder and I hated it. It was basically offers of sex. It was like, 'Am I coming over to yours tonight?' And I'm like, 'What! No! I don't even know your name'."

Hayes has lived with borderline personality disorder since she was a child but was not diagnosed until much later. "They think from the first time I presented when I was 15 with the anorexia, that was borderline personality disorder. But every time I just kept getting treated for something different."

Speaking about her brush with drugs as a teenager, Hayes said: "It was back when anything kind of went. It was speed, ecstasy, hash, acid. Whatever was going around the club, you took."

She made it very clear she never tried cocaine or heroin: "No. In college, I did experiment with a good few things. I'm proud to say it was a college experiment that ended in college. But, at the same time, there was a period that it was hairy."

The full transcript of the interview can be found in the special Mental Health issue of Hot Press, out today.

