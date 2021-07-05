Celebrity stylist Darren Kennedy said he’s noticed an increase in homophobia since the pandemic began after he was subject to homophobic taunts in Dublin last Saturday.

Speaking to RTÉ’s 2FM this morning, the TV presenter said “it was so triggering” to have a homophobic slur shouted at him while walking down the road in his home city.

"I was having a lovely weekend, the sun had come out on Saturday evening and I was having the biggest dilemma of my weekend and that was what was I going to have for dinner,” Darren explained.

"So I went to Camden St and I was waiting for my food to arrive, there was a great buzz around, people were out enjoying the pubs and when my boyfriend went into the shop to get our food these group of lads went by and one of them pretty much stuck his finger straight at my head and shouted ‘there’s the f****t off the telly’ to his group of mates.”

Darren said the group of men looked like they were in their mid to late 20s.

"I was completely shocked...It was so triggering for many different reasons,” he added.

"Embarrassment was the first thing because it brought me back to like I was 12-year-old again in the schoolyard or outside school... I feel emotional about it now."

The stylist added that the most hurtful part of the incident is that he can’t imagine how it would feel if this was shouted at someone who is “still figuring out who they are” and that it could be devastating for them.

Darren said this is the reason he decided to share the story on his social media.

He added that the “really worrying part” is that “casual homophobia” appears to be on the rise.

"I put the video out yesterday and I got hundreds of messages of support, overwhelmingly people in this country are supportive of everybody and there was huge disbelief that that word was still being used in 2021,” he said.

"But the other side of it was I got a huge amount of messages from gay people to say that they have noticed, and this is the really worrying part, that in the past 12-18 months in particular that there seems to be an increase, in this casual homophobia."