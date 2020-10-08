'It makes me want to throw up' - Vogue Williams reveals what she hates about husband Spencer Matthews

VOGUE Williams has said that she can't stand her husband Spencer Matthews using her toothbrush, admitting "it makes me want to throw up all over myself."

The couple got candid as they revealed what they don't like about each other.

Former Made In Chelsea star Spencer (32) revealed he thinks Vogue - who he has son Theodore (2) and daughter Gigi (two months) with - is pedantic about cleaning and gets wound up easily.

Speaking on their new Spencer & Vogue podcast, he explained: "You get annoyed about really stupid things sometimes, like for example it really annoys you when I use your toothbrush...

"We share two children together, we have sexual intercourse quite regularly, we kiss each other, we share bacteria."

Read More

Vogue (35) fired back, saying that sharing a toothbrush is a red line for her.

"I don’t care. I don’t want you picking the stuff out of your teeth with my toothbrush.

"That’s definitely one of the things I dislike about Spencer. He came in the other day and he had my toothbrush shoved right in the back of his dirty, filthy molars and it made me want to throw up all over myself.

"I realised then that he had been using my toothbrush whenever he felt like it."

She continued to say that she even struggles with letting her son drink out of the same glass as her and tries to avoid it.

"If there was no other available water I would share but when I can go and get him his own cup... do you see what he leaves in a bottle?"

This comes just weeks after the DJ said on the podcast that the thought of being married to her first husband, former Westlife singer Brian McFadden, makes her feel sick.

They tied the knot in 2012 before divorcing in 2017 and the mum-of-two admits she wants to forget about her "horrendous ex."

"You are in a way worse position than me. I have one horrendous ex that I can’t shake ever, and everyone just slags me about all the time," she said.

"I can’t say I’ve ever been massively sad about a breakup either. I was more embarrassed."

Spencer added that he was tired of the constant reminders of Vogue’s first marriage.

"I have to see your marriage certificates because, like, we needed them for a mortgage and I just have to look at them," he said.

"Like what the f*ck is this crap. And it is unearthed everyday. I look in the safe, which is most days."

Vogue replied: "I’m so glad I don’t have to look at the safe. Sometimes I forget it ever happened. Let’s bin that one.

"It makes me a little bit sick in my mouth."

Online Editors