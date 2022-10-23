‘It made no sense to keep this hidden any longer,’ says Bono’s cousin who turned out to be his brother

A man who thought he was Bono’s cousin but later found out they were actually brothers, said it didn’t make sense to keep the secret any longer.

The revelation was made in Bono’s new memoir Surrender: 40 Songs, which is due to come out on November 1.

In it, Bono talks about how he first found out in 2000 that his cousin Scott Rankin is actually his half-brother.

Read More

His father, Bob Hewson, was having an affair with his wife Iris’ sister Barbara, Scott’s mother.

Bono’s mother died when he was just 14 years old and says that although the affair took place while she was alive he doesn’t believe she knew about it.

Speaking publicly for the first time about the revelation, Scott, who is a government banking adviser, said: “I am blessed to have been welcomed with open arms into the Hewson family.”

He told the Irish Times that like Bono, they “felt a strong connection well before we knew we were brothers”.

Scott added that he welcomed the revelation in Bono’s book, as it has been a family secret for 22 years.

Video of the Day

“Not all such stories turn out the way mine has and I was fortunate to discover that I had two fathers take an active part in my upbringing,” he said.

“Our extended family have known for some time and we agreed that it made no sense to keep this hidden any longer. Bono’s book also happens to be an appropriate and sensitive way for us to acknowledge the connection.

“We have only love for our parents and we’re grateful to have our families’ support in sharing this story.”

Bono said he instinctively knew that he and Scott were brothers.

“I must have known that something was up and I must have held my father responsible for kind of making my mother unhappy in the way kids just pick things up,” he said.