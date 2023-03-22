| 5.4°C Dublin

Close

‘It just turns into a habit’: Ed Sheeran opens up about extent of past drug use

Ed Sheeran Expand

Close

Ed Sheeran

Ed Sheeran

Ed Sheeran

Nicole Vassell

Ed Sheeran has spoken candidly about his former drug habit and the circumstances that caused him to quit, along with the moment he also chose to limit his consumption of alcohol.

The singer is currently preparing for the release of a four-part documentary series about his life and his rise to fame called The Sum of It All.

Most Watched

Privacy