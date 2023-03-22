‘It just turns into a habit’: Ed Sheeran opens up about extent of past drug use

Ed Sheeran has spoken candidly about his former drug habit and the circumstances that caused him to quit, along with the moment he also chose to limit his consumption of alcohol.

The singer is currently preparing for the release of a four-part documentary series about his life and his rise to fame called The Sum of It All.

Ahead of its release, the “Shape of You” vocalist offered some deeper insight into some of his personal obstacles, including his use of drugs and alcohol.

He explained that his drug use began at the age of 24 after being with friends who were using substances.

“I remember just being at a festival and being like, ‘Well, if all of my friends do it, it can’t be that bad,’” he told Rolling Stone.

“And then sort of dabbling. And then it just turns into a habit that you do once a week and then once a day and then, like, twice a day and then, like, without booze. It just became bad vibes.”

Sheeran chose not to name specific drugs that he’d previously taken to avoid his children reading about it in the future.

Later, he explained that a major part of his decision to slow down his consumption of hard liquor came when his wife was pregnant with their first child, Lyra.

“Two months before Lyra was born, Cherry said, ‘If my waters break, do you really want someone else to drive me to the hospital?” Sheeran recalled.

This question led to Sheeran, 32, deciding that he wanted to slow down his “party boy” antics.

Video of the Day

“Having a couple of beers is one thing. But having a bottle of vodka is another thing,” he reasoned.

“It’s just a realisation of, ‘I’m getting into my thirties. Grow up! You’ve partied, you’ve had this experience. Be happy with that and just be done.’ I love red wine, and I love beer. I don’t know any old rockers that aren’t alcoholics or sober, and I didn’t want to be either.”

The Sum of it All streams on Disney Plus from 3 May.