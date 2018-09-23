Síle Seoige said she believes "everything happens when it is meant to" and has no regrets about her life path which has brought her to her current family joy.

Síle Seoige said she believes "everything happens when it is meant to" and has no regrets about her life path which has brought her to her current family joy.

'It is totally different this time, I was 26 then. Now I'm 39.' - Síle Seoige on marriage the second time around

The 39-year-old was previously married to businessman Glen Mulcahy for three years before splitting in 2009, said she would prefer not to be drawn into too much detail about her former relationship as he is now happily married with three children and she recently welcomed her first child with her husband-to-be, garda Damien O'Farrell.

"It is totally different and that is no disrespect to that point in my life as I am a believer in everything happens when it is meant to. I was 26 when i got married and I am now 39," she told RSVP magazine.

"Out of respect to my ex, I won't speak about him - he is married with three lovely children and has a gorgeous wife. He is where is meant to be. It certainly hasn't put me off. I am a pragmatist/realist but I am also a romantic. I believe in love and goodness and celebrating the good days. I also believe in the concept of marriage more than a wedding."

(L to R) Grainne Seoige, Glen Mulcahy and Sile Seoige

When asked if she was planning a church ceremony for her upcoming wedding, she said she no longer identifies with any formal religion and said she wouldn't be allowed to marry in the church as it is because of her divorce.

"Definitely not, I am not Catholic. I was, but I don't identify myself as a Catholic and sure, I can't get married in a church as I was married before. We have not one plan made and I can't see a plan being made soon but I will say, honestly, I am the kind of person where something will click and I will decide to get married the following month. Right now, I can't see it," she said.

"Cathal is our priority so it could be 10 years time."

Since welcoming her one-year-old son, the former Newstalk host said she has become a better person with a renewed appreciation for life.

"I am now a better time keeper and am more productive and organised as you have to be prepared. In terms of stuff that really matters, my heart is exploding with love and pride and feeling lucky and thankful," she said.

"We would love if Cathal had a sibling, but I am a believer that everything happens for a reason and if it is meant to happen, it will happen. There is no grand master plan. We will see."

Sile Seoige with boyfriend Damien O'Farrell

Seoige, who was given the all clear from thyroid cancer last year, said she had "made peace" with the fact that motherhood mightn't have been on the cards for her.

"I had done a lot soul searching and I had genuinely made peace with the fact that I may never be in a relationship of have children. I suppose time was also ticking on too. But I also don't believe that you have to be in a relationship or have children to be defined as a woman. I think there are many ways of expressing creativity and feminine energy," she told VIP magazine.

"I really believe that and I'm saying that as a woman with a fiancé, that sounds so funny, and a child now."

Online Editors