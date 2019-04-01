'It is simply not true' - Geri Horner responds to Mel B relationship claims

Geri Horner (née Halliwell) has broken her silence after a week of coverage after Mel B announced that they had a sexual relationship during their Spice Girls days.

The band are reuniting as a foursome, minus Victoria Beckham, this summer and Mel said on Piers Morgan's Life Stories that she and Geri slept together.

"[Geri's] going to hate me for this because she's all posh in her country house with her husband," she said afterwards, while the camera panned to a shocked Mel C in the audience in a teaser clip for the episode due to air next month.

"We were best friends. It just happened. It wasn’t a thing. It just happened. We just giggled at it and that was it. It just happens one time and then you talk about it and it does not really happen again. It was just that one time.”

Geri Horner and Melanie Brown at the Brit Awards in 2010 (Yui Mok/PA)

"Hopefully when Geri gets asked she wont deny it, because it was just a thing. It was not anything major. It was just a fun thing. You asked me a question and I answered it."

On Sunday, a representative for the singer, who has been married to Formula One star Christian Horner for four years, said she was devastated by the claims and labelled them as "simply not true".

"It has been very disappointing to read about all these rumours again, especially on Mother’s Day of all days," the statement reads. "Geri is really grateful for your support and loyalty for so many years. She loves the Spice Girls: Emma, Melanie, Melanie and Victoria. She would like [the fans] to know that what has been reported recently is simply not true and has been very hurtful to her family."

The statement concluded that the tour will be going ahead as planned, but she hopes to put the headlines to rest and move forward with the band.

"'Moving forward, Geri can't wait to see the girls and all the fans on the tour, have an amazing time with everyone, and make some new memories."

The group will be performing at Croke Park on Friday, May 24.

The Spice Girls, minus Posh Spice, in a handout photo. Photo: PA

Online Editors