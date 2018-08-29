'It helps me preserve my sanity' - Ryan Tubridy on keeping his love life private

RTE star Ryan Tubridy has revealed the reason he is so discernibly protective over his romantic life - his sanity.

The popular broadcaster (45) was last publicly linked to maths lecturer Aoibhinn Ní Shúilleabháin, but after their five-year relationship ended in 2014, he is more tight-lipped than ever about his personal relationships.

In April, he was linked to singer Imelda May, claims which were later quashed as "a bit of a stretch". In a new interview with the RTE Guide promoting the new season of the Late Late Show, he was asked about his secretive approach to discussing his dating life, to which he responded: "I find the easiest thing to do is not discuss it because that helps me preserve my sanity."

And while he has often spoke about his pride at being a father of two girls Julia (nine) and Ella (13), he, like most in the public eye prefers not discussing them in too much detail to protect their privacy - but he did say that his favourite activity is watching tv with his daughters.

When asked about when he's at his happiest, he said: "By the fire, at, home with my girls watching whatever the hell is happening on TV- preferably a movie and preferably one involving muppets.

"They have no choice, they have been 'muppified' by their father."

Earlier this year, he said he is on a mission for a simpler life and even ditched his smartphone for a time to achieve his goal.

"It's like giving up booze. It is an addiction. It's really strange but I'm loving it. I definitely feel less cluttered and less hassled - why would you not want that in your life?," he said.

Ryan Tubridy with his former girlfriend Aoibhinn Ni Shuilleabhain. Photo: Brian McEvoy

"The less clutter in your life the better."

