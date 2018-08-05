'It felt like a ride - 15 solid seconds of holy s*** this is happening' - Chrissy Teigen and family caught in Indonensian earthquake
Model and television presenter Chrissy Teigen has been caught up in an earthquake while holidaying with her family on the Indonesian island of Bali.
Teigen, 32, posted a series of brief updates on her Twitter profile as the US Geological Survey announced that a magnitude-seven quake has struck Lombok island, which lies about about 25 miles east of Bali.
The Lip Sync Battle host initially wrote: "Oh my god. Bali. Trembling. So long.", before adding "Phewwwwww", indicating that the tremors had stopped.
Teigen is with her husband - singer John Legend - and their two young children Luna and Miles.
The former Sports Illustrated cover star revealed the house in which they are staying is elevated from the ground, which added to the terrifying experience.
Teigen wrote: "Oh man. We are on stilts. It felt like a ride. 15 solid seconds of 'holy shit this is happening.
oh my god— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) August 5, 2018
Bali. Trembling. So long.— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) August 5, 2018
Bali. Trembling. So long.— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) August 5, 2018
Phewwwwww— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) August 5, 2018
Oh man. We are on stilts. It felt like a ride. 15 solid seconds of “hooooooly shit this is happening”— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) August 5, 2018
I very calmly walked outside saying clutching baby saying “I’m naked. I’m naked. I’m naked.” like a naked zombie— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) August 5, 2018
So many aftershocks 😩😩😩— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) August 5, 2018
im either still trembling or these little quakes won’t stop IM TRYING TO BE NORMAL HERE— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) August 5, 2018
great a news story just talked about my crotch tweet in the middle of earthquake tweets I gotta delete it, that can’t be how I go down— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) August 5, 2018
"I very calmly walked outside saying clutching baby saying 'I'm naked. I'm naked. I'm naked'. Like a naked zombie."
Teigen then confirmed that aftershocks from the quake had started to hit the area.
She wrote: "I'm either still trembling or these little quakes won't stop. I'm trying to be normal here!".
It comes a week after a magnitude-6.4 quake hit Lombok on July 29, killing 16 people.
The National Disaster Mitigation Agency said the latest quake has the potential to trigger a tsunami.
Press Association
Related Content
- Chrissy Teigen shares photo of baby son on his original due date
- Chrissy Teigen proves she has one of the best senses of humour in showbiz