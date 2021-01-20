‘It did feel like I was being attacked by piranhas but I still got a great buzz from it’ – Lorraine Keane on finding her love for sea swimming

Presenter Lorraine Keane is extolling the virtues of sea-swimming after crediting it with helping her maintain her mental health, her trim physique and combat perimenopausal symptoms.

Although she’s no DryRobe devotee, she took up swimming last May when the beaches re-opened near her home in Dublin’s Monkstown and was astonished by how much she enjoyed the new past-time.

The broadcaster (49) has lived beside the sea for nearly 20 years and never got in for a dip, even in the summertime, before lockdown saw her finally taking the plunge in just a bikini .

“It's definitely made me more hardy and I'm not as cold as I used to be,” she told Independent.ie.

“I've also lost my fear of the sea. Before this, any part of the world I was in, I would hear Jaws music if I was in the sea. I’m still not a strong swimmer but I’m really enjoying it.

“You do notice the physical benefits, which are great. But it’s the mental benefits; you never have a bad day after you have a cold swim which sounds ridiculous. And that’s the addiction.

“You're like ‘I want to get to that place, I feel crap! I want to just dip myself in and I’ll feel great’ and that’s what happens.”

Encouraged by her neighbours in Belgrave Square who have been at it for 30 years, she saw them getting in for a swim at Sandycove to ‘celebrate’ the bathing areas reopening after the first lockdown – and was hooked.

“I just needed something a bit different and a bit of a buzz and I decided to try it out. And the first time I got the hit when I got out, I went ‘OK this is sensational’ and that was it then.

“I never put pressure on myself to say I was a sea-swimmer. I’m more of a sea floater to be honest. But I'm still enjoying it and this is January.”

Keane, who lives in Monkstown with her husband Peter Devlin and their two daughters Emelia (17) and Romy (14), even got in when the sea temperature dropped to 5 degrees during a cold spell.

“I got in and went ‘Oh good Jesus.’ It was bitingly cold and it did feel like I was being attacked by piranhas but I still got a great buzz from it,” she said.

She believes it’s helped speed up her metabolism, letting her eat more and her skin is much brighter. She has been perimenopausal for years but said she’s never had a hot flush and she believes that sea-swimming has definitely helped minimise the symptoms.

As the ambassador for Irish female health supplement Cleanmarine MenoMin, she has been working with Endocrinologist Dr Mary Ryan to promote hormone health – and says her new hobby has also helped.

“It’s all about having something to look forward to; it sounds weird saying that but it is. It’s that feeling of ecstasy that you get from having the swim, it definitely helps your hormones,” she said.

Lorraine has also launched a new Podcast featuring Dr Mary Ryan as well as celebrities like Maia Dunphy and Aisling O’Loughlin entitled ‘Let’s talk Hormone Health’ on www.cleanmarine.ie.

