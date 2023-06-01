‘It can be a helpful, handy thing that can change your life’ – Sharon Horgan on her divorce and writing season two of Bad Sisters

Eva Birthistle, Sarah Greene, Sharon Horgan and Anne-Marie Duff, with the award for drama series, for Bad Sisters, at the Bafta Television Awards 2023 (Jeff Moore/PA)

Sharon Horgan has said she feels more independent following her divorce from her former husband.

The actress married businessman Jeremy Rainbird in 2005 and the couple separated in 2019.

Horgan (52) is a writer, director, producer, and comedian, who has since gone on to win an IFTA and a TV Bafta at this year's ceremonies for her Apple TV+ dark comedy series Bad Sisters.

The Bafta award-winning creator of Catastrophe said she found her divorce “scary” at first.

Speaking to Red magazine, she said: “But it’s just about learning to do things in a slightly different way.

"Everything I was relying on another person for, I was then able – for the most part – to teach myself. I’m not saying I don’t have help around me – it’s a big old thing I’m running here – but learning how to do things I was scared of has made my life richer.

"I feel more in control and more independent. I certainly feel happier than I have been in the last few years."

Horgan said the end of a marriage can be a "helpful, handy thing that can change your life" and "shame" should not be attached to "the failure of a relationship".

She is starring in BBC One's upcoming four-part series Best Interests, from Bafta-winning writer Jack Thorne, alongside Michael Sheen.

Horgan and Sheen, who play a husband and wife, will face a legal battle with doctors over their daughter’s right to die in the drama.

The actress said she was "a bit wrecked" following Bad Sisters, which is about a woman trapped in a controlling marriage until her husband dies and was "so emotionally affected" by the new script she thought: "This is going to destroy me."

She also confirmed that she is writing for series two of Ireland-based Bad Sisters, which starred Eva Birthistle, Sarah Greene, Daryl McCormack, Claes Bang, and Anne-Marie Duff in its first season.

Filmed late last summer across Malahide, Skerries and the Forty Foot in Sandycove, the series has highlighted the beauty of Dublin’s coastal towns and swimming spots.

The murder mystery follows five sisters, their villainous brother-in-law and the investigation into his death.

"I’m trying… not to recreate, but to capture something new that can unite people in their anger,” she said.

"I think it’s sometimes good to feel angry."