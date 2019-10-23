'It becomes a scar on the soul' - Sweden's Princess Sofia on the 'huge hate storm' when she became a royal

When the couple first met, Sofia (née Hellqvist) was a glamour model and former reality TV star and was lambasted by the Swedish media and public for her perceived unsuitability of role as a royal partner.

"It was a huge hate storm against me as a person when we got together. It becomes a scar in the soul," she said. "It has been difficult to handle in that you feel alone. But I had a great supporter by my side, and a very confident family that made me feel very much love."

Similarly, Carl Philip, who is fourth in line to the throne, said: "'It can never be okay to get threatened."

Sofia Hellqvist attends the wedding of Princess Madeleine of Sweden and Christopher O'Neill hosted by King Carl Gustaf XIV and Queen Silvia at The Royal Palace on June 8, 2013 in Stockholm, Sweden. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

He was previously mocked for his dyslexia after struggling to read the name of a winner of a of a televised sports competition, which he previously described as a "tipping point".

The couple are tackling online bullying and have been working on their campaign for a number of years, describing its launch on Tuesday as a "big day".

"We want to bring attention to the 13-year-old boy who, on Snapchat, is told that he is disgusting, weird and will never be liked because of his sexual orientation," Sofia said.

"Our foundation launched the #viberattar report on cyberbullying, its consequences and solution." Sofia sai.

"It is a solid report with knowledgeable experts based on the stories that children and young people submitted to us anonymously via the initiative,' they added.

"With this report we want to contribute information and solutions and we want to put an end to one of the major social problems of our time,' the post ended."

The report offers statistical insight into the psychological effects of bullying, in particular with young people, but also offers actionable solutions in reponse.

Prince Carl Philip of Sweden and Princess Sofia of Sweden pose for a picture upon arriving at the Swedish Parliament House for the opening of the new parliamentary session on September 10, 2019 in Stockholm, Sweden. (Photo by Michael Campanella/Getty Images)

At the beginning of their romance nine years ago, Sofia, in an interview earlier this year, once again used the term a "huge hate storm" to describe the response she received from the people of Sweden.

"It was very tough. People had comments on everything possible, on what I do and how I look," she told TV4.

"I was met with an enormous hate storm from people who had opinions about me as a person, about my relationship. I was surprised and it definitely affected me. I didn’t understand that people had such need to express how badly they felt about me. It was very tough."

Sofia said her reason for opening now is in conjunction with their new anti-cyber bullying organisation.

"I was adult when this happened to me, so I can only imagine in a school environment and in other instances how big this can be in a child’s world," she said. "They don’t have the same perspective on life and don’t have the understanding that it’s not really about you and that you should just see past it."

"For me, I learned to actively stay away from reading about myself. So in my world, I felt like things died down."

