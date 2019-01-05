Is this the unusual name Conor McGregor and Dee Devlin have chosen for new baby?

Conor McGregor and Dee Devlin have reportedly welcomed a baby girl into their family.

The baby, born at the Coombe Women & Infants University Hospital this week, is the second for the couple, after their son Conor Jr. who was born in May 2017.

The Irish Daily Star reports that the baby is a girl and the name chosen by the happy parents is rumoured to be Croia, a Gaelic name which may mean 'of the heart' or 'little heart'.

MMA superstar Conor (30) shared the news of Conor Jr.'s sibling's arrival with a post on social media on Friday, praising "SuperMam" Dee.

The picture shows McGregor carrying the newborn out of the hospital, alongside the couple's older child Conor Jr, who was born in May 2017.

The Crumlin native said: "Heading home with my two healthy babies and an energized and healthy SuperMam ❤️

"2019 is off to the best start!

"Thank you for the well wishes everybody!"

Proud dad Conor McGregor shared this photo of him with his newborn child and Conor Jr leaving the hospital Photo: Conor McGregor/Instagram

This comes just days after The Notorious shared a photo of him ringing in the new year with his long-term partner Dee and Conor Jr.

Speaking about becoming a father previously, McGregor said, "Fatherhood is such an amazing thing, because it made me just realise what's important.

"If anything, I feel the pressure is off my shoulders even more so.

"As a fighter I'm a little more ruthless maybe, a little bit more certain and a little bit more dangerous - if I am being honest - because there is another one I am fighting for."

Dee announced the pregnancy on Instagram in July as they celebrated Conor's 30th birthday on board a yacht. She captioned the image, "Love you to bits from me, Conor Jr and the bump".

Online Editors