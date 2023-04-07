Irish X Factor star Eoghan Quigg says ‘family is complete’ after birth of second child

Irish X Factor star Eoghan Quigg has said “our family is complete” after he welcomed his second child with his partner Amy Campbell.

The 30-year-old, who shot to fame on the X Factor in 2008 when he came third behind Alexandra Burke and JLS, shared the news on Instagram.

Alongside photos of him and Amy with their baby boy he wrote: "The finale has arrived. Our baby boy Camden Eoghan Quigg was born in the early hours of this morning. Mummy and baby are doing well...

"I'm so proud of you @amylcampbell our family is now complete #CamdenEoghanQuigg," he wrote.

Eoghan later shared a photograph of him carrying his baby son out of the hospital on Tuesday morning.

"Let's get you home buddy #CamdenEoghanQuigg," Eoghann wrptealongside a blue heart emoji and baby emoji.

The singer welcomed his first child Emmy Bell with Amy in August 2021 and he is also stepdad to Amy's two children from a previous relationship.

Eoghan Quigg leaving the hospital with his new-born son

Speaking previously, Eoghan told how he juggles parenthood with his singing career.

While Amy, his partner of seven years, works in the NHS during the day he’s at home with the kids, before heading out for up to six gigs a week in the evenings.

“I’m the stay-at-home parent and I love it. It’s a real privilege to see Emmy growing up and I get to do that,” Eoghan said.

“I had a lot of practice with Cooper and Milla and they are so close to Emmy. The two girls are like peas in a pod and Cooper has asked us if we can have a boy for him.

“Emmy is an amazing wee girl, and for the last year she has been so beautiful and a wee quiet baby and now she’s a crazy wrecker who’s pulling stuff out of drawers and exploring everything. There’s not a day she doesn’t make me laugh.”

Eoghan, who worked for Q Radio until two years ago, also keeps in touch with his X Factor pals. He interviewed Alexandra Burke for his radio show and the pair have a close bond away from work.

“Any time she’s over in Belfast we catch up, and I’ve stayed pretty close with the JLS boys. If they’re doing a show here, we’ll get together.

“I’m here with my life and my family and my children and still involved in music in some capacity and who knows what the future holds.”

JLS star Aston Merrygold was among those who congratulated him on the news this week, writing: "Congrats."