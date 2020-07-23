Irish TV presenter Laura Whitmore's first book to be published next year

Irish TV presenter Laura Whitmore has announced her first book will be published next year.

The book, titled 'No One Can Change Your Life Except For You', will be released on March 4, 2021.

Announcing the news on Instagram, the Bray native said: "I’ve written a book! It’s been hard work and a long time to get to here and I can’t bloody believe I finally get to tell you all. Thank you to @orionspring for believing in my writing and @wilsonphillipsmusic for giving me permission to use their song lyric as my book title.

"Stop waiting for a hero to come along, take back control and be the hero of your own life. First draft is here! Publication date 4th March 2021 but you can pre-order from today."

Publishers Orion Spring described the upcoming release as "inspiring and frank", adding: "We can’t wait for this heartfelt and passionate book to be out in the world and in the hands of readers."

Online Editors