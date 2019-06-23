Irish teacher Lucy Lanigan-O'Keeffe to marry Prince William's best friend Thomas van Straubenzee

An Irish teacher who works at the London school attended by Prince George is set to marry Prince William's best friend.

Lucy Lanigan-O'Keeffe (31) is newly engaged to Thomas van Straubenzee (36) following his proposal last week, according to the Sunday Times.

Ms Lanigan-O'Keeffe is originally from Kilkenny and is a sister of Olympic pentathlete Arther Lanigan-O'Keeffe and daughter of barrister Stephen Lanigan-O'Keeffe.

CHELTENHAM, UNITED KINGDOM - MARCH 16: (EMBARGOED FOR PUBLICATION IN UK NEWSPAPERS UNTIL 48 HOURS AFTER CREATE DATE AND TIME) Thomas van Straubenzee attends day 3 of the Cheltenham Festival at Cheltenham Racecourse on March 16, 2017 in Cheltenham, England. (Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

She is assistant head teacher at Thomas's Clapham school and the Sunday Times reports that she also teaches outdoor learning and mindfulness.

Mr van Straubenzee (36), meanwhile, own a property business and was previously married to Lady Mielissa Percy but they split in 2016 after three years together.

Britain's Prince William (3rd R), and Prince Harry (2nd R), follow groom Thomas van Straubenzee (C) as they arrive for his wedding to Melissa Percy, daughter of Ralph and Jane Percy, the Duke and Duchess of Northumberland, at St Michael's Church in Alnwick, northern England June 22, 2013. REUTERS/Phil Noble (BRITAIN - Tags: ROYALS ENTERTAINMENT SOCIETY)

Thomas is a good friend of Prince William's and is godfather to Princess Charlotte while his brother Charlie is also friends with Prince Harry.

Both Harry and William attended Thomas's previous wedding in 2013 and both Thomas and Charlie were ushers at the wedding of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in May.

It is expected that William will be an user at the wedding and the Prince George and Charlotte will also be involved in the ceremony.

