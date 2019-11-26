Irish supermodel Stella Maxwell granted five-year restraining order against man 'who 'threatened to rape and shoot her'

Stella Maxwell, a Victoria's Secret Angel of Irish descent, has been granted a five-year restraining order against a man who allegedly threatened to rape and shoot her.

Maxwell (29), was granted the order against Ruben Velazquez, whom she claimed would show up at her house and send her threatening messages on Instagram. She alleges he sent her correspondence in which he threated to hurt her, including: "I'm thinking of burning your house" ... "buy a shotgun with long range and leave you lame", "I will find you", "You are going to have to kill me", "I [will] leave you in a wheelchair", and several referencing being her husband and saying, "we are going to f**k Stella."

He also allegedly sent her pictures of the outside her home on Instagram, according to documents obtained by TMZ.

She claims the last message he sent, read: "I'm going to be a serial killer."

Velazquez has been ordered to stay 100 yards away from the model and he has been charged with criminal threats and harassment.

Maxwell was named a Victoria's Secret Angel in 2015 and in 2016, was named Maxim's Sexiest Woman of the Year. Her parents hail from Belfast and she regularly visits Irish shores to catch up with family. She has enjoyed high profile relationships with Miley Cyrus and Kristen Stewart in the past.

Stella Maxwell attends fittings for the 2018 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in Midtown on October 31, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Gotham/GC Images)

Online Editors