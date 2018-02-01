A host of Irish stars descended on Dublin's Mansion House for the inaugural Xpose Benefit Awards.

Irish stars hit the pink carpet for Xposé Benefit Awards as Caitlyn Jenner is honoured with 'Beauty Hero' gong

Celebrating the best in Irish entertainment, fashion and beauty, the pink carpet was rolled out for a variety of awards including Best Male and Female Star of the Big Screen, Best Irish Designer and Best High Street Range.

Rozanna Purcell at the inaugural Xposé Benefit Awards in The Mansion House, Dublin. Picture: Brian McEvoy

Among those walking the red carpet was Hollywood 'man of the moment' Barry Keoghan. The Dublin actor (25) has come a long way since he found fame as cat killer Wayne on Love/Hate and has been hailed as one of the entertainment industry's fastest rising stars.

Barry who divides his time between his hometown and Los Angeles, arrived arm in arm with his girlfriend Shona Guerin. After starring in acclaimed films like The Killing of A Sacred Deer and Dunkirk, Keoghan told how he reckons the Irish charm could have something to do with his success abroad.

Sisters Ailbhe Garrihy and Aoibhin Garrihy at the inaugural Xposé Benefit Awards in The Mansion House, Dublin. Picture: Brian McEvoy

"It's great, for a small nation. The impact you make over there is huge. It's the Irish charm isn't it?" he said. The film star said he "loves" living in LA but also admitted that he "might move back" in the future.

Denise Van Outen at the inaugural Xposé Benefit Awards in The Mansion House, Dublin. Picture: Brian McEvoy

Speaking about his contemporaries, Keoghan said he is a big fan of actress Saoirse Ronan and has high hopes for her this year at the Academy Awards where she is nominated for Best Actress. "I would love to work with her. I saw Ladybird. I hope (she gets the Oscar), she's great," he told independent.ie.

Love Island's Montana Brown at the inaugural Xposé Benefit Awards in The Mansion House, Dublin. Picture: Brian McEvoy

Also in attendance at the awards was American reality star Caitlyn Jenner.

The Olympic athlete (68), formerly known as Bruce Jenner, was a special guest for the evening and was honoured with the 'Beauty Hero' award.

Sybil Mulcahy at the inaugural Xposé Benefit Awards in The Mansion House, Dublin. Picture: Brian McEvoy

Other winners on the night included Ireland's Got Talent host Lucy Kennedy for Best Female TV Star and Keoghan for Best Male Star of the Big Screen. Also among the attendees were models Rosie Connolly, Sarah Morrissey and Holly Carpenter.

Courtney Smith at the inaugural Xposé Benefit Awards in The Mansion House, Dublin. Picture: Brian McEvoy

Red Rock star Denise McCormack and Ireland AM's Ciara Doherty were late arrivals while former Dancing With The Stars host Thalia Heffernan presented for Xpose on the red carpet.

