Irish rugby stars put on stylish show at Zurich Irish Rugby Player's Awards
The black tie event saw former Ireland captain Brian O’Driscoll being inducted into the BNY Mellon Rugby Players Ireland Hall of Fame
Ireland's brightest rugby stars put on a stylish show as they celebrated the achievements of their colleagues and teammates at the Irish Rugby Player's Awards in the Clayton Hotel, Dublin last night.
CJ Stander, Conor Murray, Dan Leavy, James Ryan , Peter O’Mahony, Johnny Sexton, Keith Earls and many more rugby players past and present attended the event, which saw former Ireland and Lions captain Brian O’Driscoll being inducted into the BNY Mellon Rugby Players Ireland Hall of Fame.
The sold out ceremony was hosted by former Irish International Shane Horgan, who was joined by more than 40 players from the four provinces including nominees, past players and IRUPA Chairman, Rob Kearney.
To see put a stylish foot forward on the night, check out the gallery below.
Online Editors
Related Content
- Royal baby: Kate Middleton and Prince William introduce third child to the world
- 'We come over and back' - Joanna Cooper on making her long-distance romance with Conor Murray work
- Conor Murray and girlfriend Joanna Cooper enjoy VIP seats at Ed Sheeran with rugby couples
- 'If I were Becky with the good hair, wouldn't I actually have good hair?' - Rita Ora on Jay-Z affair rumours
- Expectant mum Laura Sexton and husband Johnny lead rugby couples for honours at the Áras