Thursday 17 May 2018

Irish rugby stars put on stylish show at Zurich Irish Rugby Player's Awards

The black tie event saw former Ireland captain Brian O’Driscoll being inducted into the BNY Mellon Rugby Players Ireland Hall of Fame

Independent.ie Newsdesk

Ireland's brightest rugby stars put on a stylish show as they celebrated the achievements of their colleagues and teammates at the Irish Rugby Player's Awards in the Clayton Hotel, Dublin last night.

CJ Stander, Conor Murray, Dan Leavy, James Ryan , Peter O’Mahony, Johnny Sexton, Keith Earls and many more rugby players past and present attended the event, which saw former Ireland and Lions captain Brian O’Driscoll being inducted into the BNY Mellon Rugby Players Ireland Hall of Fame.

NO REPRO FEE. 2018 .Brian O'Driscoll with parents Frank and Geraldine O'Driscoll at Zurich Rugby Players Ireland Player's Awards in Clayton Hotel, Ballsbridge, Dublin.Photo: Leon Farrell/Photocall Ireland.
The sold out ceremony was hosted by former Irish International Shane Horgan, who was joined by more than 40 players from the four provinces including nominees, past players and IRUPA Chairman, Rob Kearney.

To see put a stylish foot forward on the night, check out the gallery below.

NO REPRO FEE. 2018 .Christina Mahon at Zurich Rugby Players Ireland Player's Awards in Clayton Hotel, Ballsbridge, Dublin.Photo: Leon Farrell/Photocall Ireland.
NO REPRO FEE. 2018 Ian Collins and Aislinn O Toole at Zurich Rugby Players Ireland Player's Awards in Clayton Hotel, Ballsbridge, Dublin.Photo: Leon Farrell/Photocall Ireland.
NO REPRO FEE. 2018 Christina Torsney and Aislinn O Toole at Zurich Rugby Players Ireland Player's Awards in Clayton Hotel, Ballsbridge, Dublin.Photo: Leon Farrell/Photocall Ireland.
NO REPRO FEE. 2018 Crede Sheehy-Kelly at Zurich Rugby Players Ireland Player's Awards in Clayton Hotel, Ballsbridge, Dublin.Photo: Leon Farrell/Photocall Ireland.
NO REPRO FEE. 2018 Christina Mahon, Crede Sheehy-Kelly and Deirdre Lyons at Zurich Rugby Players Ireland Player's Awards in Clayton Hotel, Ballsbridge, Dublin.Photo: Leon Farrell/Photocall Ireland.
NO REPRO FEE. 2018 Kate Dillon and Nancy Chillingworth at Zurich Rugby Players Ireland Player's Awards in Clayton Hotel, Ballsbridge, Dublin.Photo: Leon Farrell/Photocall Ireland.
NO REPRO FEE. 2018 Caragh O Shea at Zurich Rugby Players Ireland Player's Awards in Clayton Hotel, Ballsbridge, Dublin.Photo: Leon Farrell/Photocall Ireland.
NO REPRO FEE. 2018 Fiona Coughlan and Claire Molloy at Zurich Rugby Players Ireland Player's Awards in Clayton Hotel, Ballsbridge, Dublin.Photo: Leon Farrell/Photocall Ireland.
NO REPRO FEE. 2018 Gemma Bell and Ashley Morrow at Zurich Rugby Players Ireland Player's Awards in Clayton Hotel, Ballsbridge, Dublin.Photo: Leon Farrell/Photocall Ireland.
NO REPRO FEE. 2018 Ahmad Hassanein, Omar Hassanein and Rob Kearney at Zurich Rugby Players Ireland Player's Awards in Clayton Hotel, Ballsbridge, Dublin.Photo: Leon Farrell/Photocall Ireland.
NO REPRO FEE. 2018 Simon Keogh (CEO, Rugby Players Ireland) and Rob Kearney at Zurich Rugby Players Ireland Player's Awards in Clayton Hotel, Ballsbridge, Dublin.Photo: Leon Farrell/Photocall Ireland.
NO REPRO FEE. 2018 Josh van der Flier, Luke McGrath and Rob Kearney at Zurich Rugby Players Ireland Player's Awards in Clayton Hotel, Ballsbridge, Dublin.Photo: Leon Farrell/Photocall Ireland.
NO REPRO FEE. 2018 Josh van der Flier and Rob Kearney at Zurich Rugby Players Ireland Player's Awards in Clayton Hotel, Ballsbridge, Dublin.Photo: Leon Farrell/Photocall Ireland.
NO REPRO FEE. 2018 .Tommy Bowe, Paul Marshall and Jacob Stockdale at Zurich Rugby Players Ireland Player's Awards in Clayton Hotel, Ballsbridge, Dublin.Photo: Leon Farrell/Photocall Ireland.
NO REPRO FEE. 2018 .Tommy Bowe and Jacob Stockdale at Zurich Rugby Players Ireland Player's Awards in Clayton Hotel, Ballsbridge, Dublin.Photo: Leon Farrell/Photocall Ireland.
NO REPRO FEE. 2018 . Jacob Stockdale and Rob Kearney at Zurich Rugby Players Ireland Player's Awards in Clayton Hotel, Ballsbridge, Dublin.Photo: Leon Farrell/Photocall Ireland.
NO REPRO FEE. 2018 . Simon Keogh, David O'Dowd and Rob Kearney at Zurich Rugby Players Ireland Player's Awards in Clayton Hotel, Ballsbridge, Dublin.Photo: Leon Farrell/Photocall Ireland.
NO REPRO FEE. 2018 . Cliodhna Moloney and Ciara Cooney at Zurich Rugby Players Ireland Player's Awards in Clayton Hotel, Ballsbridge, Dublin.Photo: Leon Farrell/Photocall Ireland.
NO REPRO FEE. 2018 . Aoife and Fiona Lane at Zurich Rugby Players Ireland Player's Awards in Clayton Hotel, Ballsbridge, Dublin.Photo: Leon Farrell/Photocall Ireland.
NO REPRO FEE. 2018 . Robin Copeland and Rob Kearney at Zurich Rugby Players Ireland Player's Awards in Clayton Hotel, Ballsbridge, Dublin.Photo: Leon Farrell/Photocall Ireland.
NO REPRO FEE. 2018 . Quinn Roux, Bundee Aki and Eoghan McKeon at Zurich Rugby Players Ireland Player's Awards in Clayton Hotel, Ballsbridge, Dublin.Photo: Leon Farrell/Photocall Ireland.
NO REPRO FEE. 2018 .Keith and Edel Earls at Zurich Rugby Players Ireland Player's Awards in Clayton Hotel, Ballsbridge, Dublin.Photo: Leon Farrell/Photocall Ireland.
NO REPRO FEE. 2018 .Keith Earls and Simon Keogh at Zurich Rugby Players Ireland Player's Awards in Clayton Hotel, Ballsbridge, Dublin.Photo: Leon Farrell/Photocall Ireland.
NO REPRO FEE. 2018 . Bundee Aki, CJ Stander and Quinn Roux at Zurich Rugby Players Ireland Player's Awards in Clayton Hotel, Ballsbridge, Dublin.Photo: Leon Farrell/Photocall Ireland.
NO REPRO FEE. 2018 . Keith Earls and Peter O'Mahony at Zurich Rugby Players Ireland Player's Awards in Clayton Hotel, Ballsbridge, Dublin.Photo: Leon Farrell/Photocall Ireland.
NO REPRO FEE. 2018 .Anna Caplice, Ciara Griffin, Stacey Flood, Lucy Mulhall and Katie Fitzhenry at Zurich Rugby Players Ireland Player's Awards in Clayton Hotel, Ballsbridge, Dublin.Photo: Leon Farrell/Photocall Ireland.
NO REPRO FEE. 2018 . Stacey Flood and Lucy Mulhall at Zurich Rugby Players Ireland Player's Awards in Clayton Hotel, Ballsbridge, Dublin.Photo: Leon Farrell/Photocall Ireland.
NO REPRO FEE. 2018 . Ciara Griffin, Anna Caplice and Katie Fitzhenry at Zurich Rugby Players Ireland Player's Awards in Clayton Hotel, Ballsbridge, Dublin.Photo: Leon Farrell/Photocall Ireland.
NO REPRO FEE. 2018 . Jenny Kinmonth and Shauna Lee at Zurich Rugby Players Ireland Player's Awards in Clayton Hotel, Ballsbridge, Dublin.Photo: Leon Farrell/Photocall Ireland.
NO REPRO FEE. 2018 .Brian O'Driscoll and Keith Earls at Zurich Rugby Players Ireland Player's Awards in Clayton Hotel, Ballsbridge, Dublin.Photo: Leon Farrell/Photocall Ireland.
NO REPRO FEE. 2018 .Brian O'Driscoll with parent Geraldine O'Driscoll at Zurich Rugby Players Ireland Player's Awards in Clayton Hotel, Ballsbridge, Dublin.Photo: Leon Farrell/Photocall Ireland.
NO REPRO FEE. 2018 . Jordan Larmour, James Ryan, Denis Levy and Johnny Sexton at Zurich Rugby Players Ireland Player's Awards in Clayton Hotel, Ballsbridge, Dublin.Photo: Leon Farrell/Photocall Ireland.
NO REPRO FEE. 2018 . Jordan Larmour and James Ryan at Zurich Rugby Players Ireland Player's Awards in Clayton Hotel, Ballsbridge, Dublin.Photo: Leon Farrell/Photocall Ireland.
NO REPRO FEE. 2018 . : Peter O'Mahony, Joe Schmidt and Jonathan Sexton at Zurich Rugby Players Ireland Player's Awards in Clayton Hotel, Ballsbridge, Dublin.Photo: Leon Farrell/Photocall Ireland.
NO REPRO FEE. 2018 Sinead Kissane at Zurich Rugby Players Ireland Player's Awards in Clayton Hotel, Ballsbridge, Dublin.Photo: Leon Farrell/Photocall Ireland.
NO REPRO FEE. 2018 .Joe Schmidt and Conor Murray at Zurich Rugby Players Ireland Player's Awards in Clayton Hotel, Ballsbridge, Dublin.Photo: Leon Farrell/Photocall Ireland.
NO REPRO FEE. 2018 .Niamh Murphy, Helen Taylor and Jane Knight at Zurich Rugby Players Ireland Player's Awards in Clayton Hotel, Ballsbridge, Dublin.Photo: Leon Farrell/Photocall Ireland.
NO REPRO FEE. 2018 . Rory Scannell, Andrew Conway, Duncan Casey and Conor Murray at Zurich Rugby Players Ireland Player's Awards in Clayton Hotel, Ballsbridge, Dublin.Photo: Leon Farrell/Photocall Ireland.
NO REPRO FEE. 2018 .Katie Heffernan, Anna McGann and Molly Scuffil McCabe at Zurich Rugby Players Ireland Player's Awards in Clayton Hotel, Ballsbridge, Dublin.Photo: Leon Farrell/Photocall Ireland.
NO REPRO FEE. 2018 .Amy Heffernan, Sarah Sreenan and Muireann Counihan at Zurich Rugby Players Ireland Player's Awards in Clayton Hotel, Ballsbridge, Dublin.Photo: Leon Farrell/Photocall Ireland.

Online Editors

