Irish rugby player CJ Stander and his wife Jean-Marie have announced that they are expecting their first child.

Irish rugby star CJ Stander and wife Jean-Marie expecting their first child

The couple shared the news on Valentine's Day alongside a picture of their two dogs.

CJ and his wife Jean-Marie, sister of South African olympic gold medalist Ryk Neethling, will welcome the newest arrival to the family in August.

Taking to Instagram to share an adorable poem, Stander said their "prayers had been answered" this year.

"On this Valentines day there is no better time to say, our hearts have been stirred. .

"For this child we‘ve prayed and our prayers have been heard. .

CJ Stander’s wife Jean-Marie Neethling puts her feet up at home with the couple’s dogs. Photo: Mark Condren

"With gratitude & excitement we can say there is a Stander baby on the way."

The South African born player married Jean-Marie in a romantic ceremony in 2013.

The couple began dating in 2011 when Stander arrived at her apartment to fix a wobbly kitchen worktop with a tool box that it later transpired he had borrowed from his mates in a bid to impress her.

Speaking previously with Independent.ie, Jean-Marie said: "when the sun is shining in Limerick, it's probably the best place in the world."

Online Editors