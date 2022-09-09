Irish model Lynn Kelly shares first photo of stunning wedding dress

Top model Lynn Kelly has shared the first picture of her bespoke wedding gown.

The 34-year-old social media star, who tied the knot in a lavish ceremony in Italy today, stunned fans with a detailed lace creation with a deep plunging neckline.

She wore her hair slicked back and clutched a huge white bouquet.

Posing alongside her new husband, Robert Barr, the newlywed couldn’t contain her joy.

Taking to Instagram, Lynn posted a photo of herself and Robert, captioning the picture “Mr & Mrs Barr.”

Fans and friends of the Dublin model were quick to congratulate the couple.

Model Holly Carpenter gushed: "Oh my God, wow. Congratulations."

While Suzanne Jackson wrote: "Absolutely breath-taking."

The model, influencer and all-around beauty queen was beset with bad luck with one mishap after the other for the perpetually upbeat Dubliner.

While she scrambled to get her now too-big dress altered, her fiancé, Robert Barr, broke his foot just days earlier. But she vowed nothing will stop her and Robert from declaring their love for each other in front of their loved ones.

She said: “I went over to pick up my dress and my flight was delayed. It doesn’t fit, which was a little bit worrying but I was straight into the alterations.”

With an illustrious modelling career that has seen the Jervis Street native grace the catwalk in every wedding dress imaginable, it was almost a case of wedding dress fatigue for Lynn.

“People are asking what my dress is like and I am not going to tell people until the day,” she revealed.

“But I have honestly worn thousands of dresses — I used to do a lot of bridal modelling and I’ve worn the most incredible couture gowns and never really found anything I saw that was that special. I was worried I wouldn’t find anything I liked.

“Then I found one dress on Pinterest and tracked it down to a shop in London — that was the first dress I tried on and I said yes.

“Then I found another dress and I fell in love with it too. I never thought I would have two dresses. I thought it would feel like putting on just another dress, but I am just so excited to wear them now. They are so beautiful.”