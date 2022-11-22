Irish Love Island star Dami Hope moves in with girlfriend Indiyah

Irish Love Islander Dami Hope has revealed he has moved in with girlfriend Indiyah Pollack just a few months after meeting on the reality show.

The pair were fan favourites and have shown they are going strength to strength with their first apartment together.

Dami and Indiyah toasted the big day with a bottle of prosecco on Instagram.

The Wicklow native captained the snaps: “Here’s to annoying each other even more.”

Dami and Indiyah move in just a week after fellow Love Island couple Luca Bish (23) and Gemma Owen (19) went their deparate ways in a dramatic public split.

While on the show, the foursome had come to blows when Dami and Indiyah voted Luca and Gemma as one of the least compatible couples.

Gemma said in a statement on Wednesday: "To all my followers, I wanted to let you know that Luca and I are no longer in a relationship.”

Fans cringed as Luca posted his own side of the story, revealing Gemma’s statement came just hours after their break-up.

"I would have liked some time to process this privately but as you all already now know sadly Gemma and I made the mutual decision earlier today to go our separate ways,” he said.

Dami and Indiyah continue to go strong as one of just two of the final four couples still together.

The Wicklow native has since reassured people that he will “always be an Irish boy at heart" despite his relocation to London.

“I’ll have one foot in Ireland, one in England,” he told VIP Magazine.

Their motivation for moving in together, Dami admitted, was that he always wants to go home to her.

Dami admitted his blueprint for love is his parents: “They have a great relationship and I love the way they are with each other. They have banter but obviously, there are fights in every relationship.”

Indiyah meanwhile shared her excitement about moving in, saying their first Christmas together will be a big milestone.

“I’ve made a whole list of Christmas traditions, we’re gonna go to the Christmas markets, we’re gonna do the dinner,” she told a newspaper.