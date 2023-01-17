Irish holidaymakers play pool with Selena Gomez and Brooklyn Beckham after missing flight to Dublin

A pair of Irishmen who missed their flight home from California ended up passing the time in a pub with Selena Gomez and Brooklyn Beckham.

Tony McCabe and a pal took a detour to a local bar after failing to make their flight back to Dublin from LA.

There, they met Grammy-nominated singer Selena Gomez (30) and her friends Brooklyn Beckham (23) and his wife Nicola Peltz (28).

Tony took to Instagram to share snaps of him posing with David and Victoria Beckham’s eldest son.

“I’m told his dad was a good footballer and mum a Spice Girl but he’s not a good pool player... ol man T kicked his ass!” the Irishman captioned the selfie.

Superstar Selena later shared her own photos from the bar, apparently taking Tony up on some of his “wise advice,” he told Lovin.ie.

The ex-Disney Channel actress was taking time away from Instagram, though Tony argues it was her meeting with him and his pal that inspired her to get back online.

Tony’s brush with the stars comes as the trio of Selena, Nicola and Brooklyn continue to make headlines.

The close-knit pals have even joking branded themselves a “throuple.”

Holiday snaps of the friends made waves online when Selena captioned an Instagram post: “Fine calls us a throuple #foreverplusone.”