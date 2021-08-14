The Cork native looked radiant in a lace dress after swapping vows with English aristocrat Harry Herbert. Photo: Hugo Burnand.

Irish chef Clodagh Mc Kenna tied the knot in a magical wedding today at the Highclere estate where Downton Abbey was filmed.

The Cork native looked radiant in a lace dress after swapping vows with English aristocrat Harry Herbert at St. Michael & All Angels Church in Highclere in the UK.

Expand Close Harry Herbert and Clodagh McKenna. Photo: Hugo Burnand. / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Harry Herbert and Clodagh McKenna. Photo: Hugo Burnand.

Highclere Castle, which is Harry’s ancestral home, was the location for the TV series which centred around the trials and tribulations of the Crawley family in Downton Abbey.

It looked like a real-life fairytale for the celebrity chef and her new husband as guests threw confetti over the beaming newlyweds in the English town.

Read More

Among the famous guests were composer Andrew Lloyd Webber, actor Richard E. Grant, singer Imelda May, TV star Laura Whitmore and Wikipedia founder Jimmy Wales.

The chef, who is a regular on ITV's This Morning, has also starred in a string of Irish food shows and has penned eight cookery books.

She is also a regular on The Marilyn Denis Show in Canada and The Today Show in the USA.

Expand Close Harry Herbert and Clodagh McKenna. Photo: Hugo Burnand. / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Harry Herbert and Clodagh McKenna. Photo: Hugo Burnand.

Harry’s father, Henry was Lord Porchester, the 7th Earl of Carnarvon, known as ‘Porchy’ and was famously the bloodstock advisor and racing manager to Queen Elizabeth.

Other well-known guests included Theo Fennell, Fiona Leahy, and George Osborne.

Expand Close Harry Herbert and Clodagh McKenna. Photo: Hugo Burnand. / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Harry Herbert and Clodagh McKenna. Photo: Hugo Burnand.

Harry Herbert, a well-known figure in the world of thoroughbred racing, is the CEO of Highclere Thoroughbred Racing.

Harry’s three children Chloe, Francesca, and William were in attendance, along with his brother George Herbert, the current Earl of Carnarvon and his wife Fiona Lady Carnarvon and 150 guests.

Expand Close Harry Herbert and Clodagh McKenna. Photo: Hugo Burnand. / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Harry Herbert and Clodagh McKenna. Photo: Hugo Burnand.

After the service, guests retired to Broadspear, their home in the Highclere Park estate.

They were served drinks and canapés in an eighteenth-century walled vegetable and fruit garden, before retiring to a seated dinner in the adjacent woodlands.

Read More



