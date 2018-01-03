Irish celebrity baby boom: Kathryn, Tara and Aoibhin show off unique maternity style

RTE presenter Kathryn Thomas (38) is expecting her first child with fiancé Padraig McLaughin and is due to give birth in the spring. With less than four months to go, the excited mum-to-be has been busy sharing bump updates on social media.

The fitness fanatic has been busy keeping up her workouts during her pregnancy and on Wednesday, she shared a post in which she beams as she cradles her bump on Instagram. "Happy New Year everyone!! Bun in the oven has been cooking away over Christmas. I reckon this is going to be the easiest dry January I’ve ever done Here’s to an amazing year. 2018 is going be a good one," she wrote.

Kathryn Thomas is expecting her first child

Celebrity makeup artist and beauty influencer Tara O'Farrell has also begun sharing pictures of her changing shape since announcing her pregnancy last month. The 30-year-old is expecting her first child with husband, musician Daniel Anderson. She's currently enjoying a staycation at Athlone's Wineport Lodge and is already inspiring her followers with chic maternity swimwear.

"I am coming in to my 4th month this week and am starting to see a little bump," she shared. "I haven't taking any pictures as I haven't been feeling up to it but I'm starting to feel better so am going to keep a little visual diary going forward. "The time is passing so quick it's crazy. I am loving all of your messages and recommendations so THANK you so much!"

Tara Anderson shared a bump update

As the Irish celebrity baby boom continues, actress Aoibhin Garrihy also revealed she's expecting her first child with hotel manager husband John Burke. The DWTS runner-up is heralding the importance of the shift dress as she dresses her bump over the coming months. It's been a bumper year for the couple - in May, Burke became the first Clare man to climb Mount Everest, a time which she described as "stressful" as not being able to see him.

Aoibhin Garrihy is pregnant

