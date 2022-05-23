Irish author Sally Rooney has made TIME’s top 100 most influential people of 2022.

The ‘Normal People’ writer is on the list alongside Oprah Winfrey, Joe Biden, Vladimir Putin and Adele, among other well-known names.

Her first ever novel ‘Conversations with Friends’ was adapted in a HULU series that aired earlier this month.

TIME described the Mayo native as, “the minimalist examiner of modern romance.”

“She is the rare writer to have coveted merch, her books are touted as fashionable trophies, and her work has given rise to a cottage industry of lusty fantasy.”

When her adaptation of her novel ‘Normal People’ premiered in 2020, Ms Rooney garnered critical acclaim and is now regarded as one of the foremost millennial writers of her generation.

“Her ability to swerve means she won’t just be the hottest young novelist of the year—she will be a permanent fixture, not just as a hardback in the hands of appealing youth but as a critic in the collective conscience.”

Rooney is among the names under the ‘Titans’ title on TIME’s 2022 most influential people list.

The full list can be seen below:

ARTISTS

Simu Liu

Sarah Jessica Parker

Pete Davidson

Mila Kunis

Ariana DeBose

Andrew Garfield

Amanda Seyfried

Channing Tatum

Jeremy Strong

Jazmine Sullivan

Zoe Kravitz

Quinta Brunson

Nathan Chen

Faith Ringgold

Michael R. Jackson

INNOVATORS

Zendaya

Derrick Palmer and Christ Smalls

Demna

Bela Bajaria

David Vélez

Taika Waititi

Josh Wardle

Timnit Gebru

Sevgil Musaieva

Michael Schatz, Karen Miga, Evan Eichler, and Adam Phillippy

Miranda Lambert

Michelle Zauner

Mike Cannon-Brookes

Francis Kéré

TITANS

Tim Cook

Michelle Yeoh

Andy Jassy

Same Bankman-Fried

David Zaslav

Oprah Winfrey

Gautam Adani

Sally Rooney

Megan Rapinoe, Becky Sauerbrunn, and Alex Morgan

Christine Lagarde

Kris Jenner

Hwang Dong-hyuk

Elizabeth Alexander

LEADERS

Mia Mottley

Joe Rogan

Ron DeSantis

Vladimir Putin

Kevin McCarthy

Krysten Sinema

Letitia James

Umar Ata Bandial

Volodymyr Zelensky

Xi Jinping

Joe Biden

Olaf Scholz

Karuna Nundy

Gabriel Boric

Valeriy Zaluzhnyy

Sun Chunlan

Ketanji Brown Jackson

Ursula von der Leyen

Yoon Suk-yeol

Samia Suluhu Hassan

Abbiy Ahmed

Khurram Parvez

Lynn Fitch

ICONS

Mary J. Blige

Keanu Reeves

Maya Lin

Peng Shuai

Dmitry Muratov

Adele

Jon Batiste

Hoda Khamosh

Issa Rae

Rafael Nadal

Nadine Smith

PIONEERS

Candace Parker

Sonia Guajajara

Valérie masso-Delmotte and Panmao Zhai

Nan Goldin

Cristina Villarreal Velásquez and Ana Cristina Gonález Vélez

Frances Haugen

Stéphane Bancel

Eileen Gu

Mazen Darwish and Anwar Al Bunni

Gregory L.Robinson

Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson

Emily Oster

Tulio de Oliveira and Sikhulile Moyo

Emmett Schelling