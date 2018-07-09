Irish actor Jonathan Rhys Meyers questioned by airport officials after 'verbal altercation' on flight

Irish actor Jonathan Rhys Meyers was detained and questioned by airport officials following a "verbal altercation" on a flight last night.

Irish actor Jonathan Rhys Meyers was detained and questioned by airport officials following a "verbal altercation" on a flight last night.

The Dublin-born actor (40) was held alongside a companion following an incident on an American Airlines flight from Miami to Los Angeles International Airport last night.

A source close to the investigation told Independent.ie: "He was travelling on a flight when there was an argument, a verbal altercation, between him and the person he was travelling with.

"At one point he stood up and went towards the toilets and took a puff of an e-cigarette.

"He was approached by airline staff, who told him that e-cigarettes are not allowed on-board the aircraft."

Police at LAX were alerted by American Airlines staff about the incident and the former Tudors actor and his companion - who has not been identified - were detained at around 8pm local time.

Jonathan Rhys Meyers with wife Mara Lane Meyers and baby son Wolf

A source added that Mr Rhys Meyers were questioned "for several hours" about the incident.

An LAX Police spokesman said: "The people involved were questioned and it was determined that it was a verbal disagreement.

"He was admonished for his e-cigarette but they were released without charged."

Online Editors