Irish actor Jonathan Rhys Meyers questioned by airport officials after 'verbal altercation' on flight
Irish actor Jonathan Rhys Meyers was detained and questioned by airport officials following a "verbal altercation" on a flight last night.
The Dublin-born actor (40) was held alongside a companion following an incident on an American Airlines flight from Miami to Los Angeles International Airport last night.
A source close to the investigation told Independent.ie: "He was travelling on a flight when there was an argument, a verbal altercation, between him and the person he was travelling with.
"At one point he stood up and went towards the toilets and took a puff of an e-cigarette.
"He was approached by airline staff, who told him that e-cigarettes are not allowed on-board the aircraft."
Police at LAX were alerted by American Airlines staff about the incident and the former Tudors actor and his companion - who has not been identified - were detained at around 8pm local time.
A source added that Mr Rhys Meyers were questioned "for several hours" about the incident.
An LAX Police spokesman said: "The people involved were questioned and it was determined that it was a verbal disagreement.
"He was admonished for his e-cigarette but they were released without charged."
Online Editors
