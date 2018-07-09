Style Celebrity News

Irish actor Jonathan Rhys Meyers questioned by airport officials after 'verbal altercation' on flight

Irish actor Jonathan Rhys Meyers was detained in LA on Sunday (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)
Kathy Armstrong

Irish actor Jonathan Rhys Meyers was detained and questioned by airport officials following a "verbal altercation" on a flight last night.

The Dublin-born actor (40) was held alongside a companion following an incident on an American Airlines flight from Miami to Los Angeles International Airport last night.

A source close to the investigation told Independent.ie: "He was travelling on a flight when there was an argument, a verbal altercation, between him and the person he was travelling with.

"At one point he stood up and went towards the toilets and took a puff of an e-cigarette.

"He was approached by airline staff, who told him that e-cigarettes are not allowed on-board the aircraft."

Police at LAX were alerted by American Airlines staff about the incident and the former Tudors actor and his companion - who has not been identified - were detained at around 8pm local time.

A source added that Mr Rhys Meyers were questioned "for several hours" about the incident.

An LAX Police spokesman said: "The people involved were questioned and it was determined that it was a verbal disagreement.

"He was admonished for his e-cigarette but they were released without charged."

