Irish actor Barry Keoghan jets to Park City for Sundance with girlfriend Shona Guerin

The Irish actor (25) from Dublin's Summerhill, flew to Park City, Utah, to mark the premiere of his latest film American Animals at the Sundance Film Festival. And he was joined by his long-term girlfriend and constant supporter Shona Guerin, who travelled with him earlier this week.

Since touching down stateside, the pair have been making the most of their downtime in the run-up to last night's premiere as Sundance is famous for its swag rooms, i.e., brands pay a lot of money to be able to give influential celebrities their products free of charge. Over the last 12 months, Barry's films have been featured at the Cannes Film Festival and his haunting portrayal The Killing of A Sacred Deer catapulted him to the top of young actors lists. His taste for buzzy films continues in 2018 with the release of his newest movie alongside fellow rising stars in a heist thriller based on a true story.

Actor Barry Keoghan (L) and Shona Guerin attend the "American Animals" Premiere during the 2018 Sundance Film Festival at Eccles Center Theatre on January 19, 2018 in Park City, Utah. (Photo by Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images)

He is reluctant to sign onto a new project without believing in it 100%. "I'm looking at scripts now and deciding what I want to do next," he said earlier this month.

"I haven't seen anything that grabs me yet. I don't want to work just for the sake of working. I want to tell stories. I take everything into account when it comes to movie roles - like, who's the film maker, what's the story and how's this going to push me forward. "All those questions get asked but so far nothing has grabbed me."

Jared Abrahamson (L) and Barry Keoghan attends the "American Animals" Premiere during the 2018 Sundance Film Festival at Eccles Center Theatre on January 19, 2018 in Park City, Utah. (Photo by Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images)

Online Editors