Irish actor Barry Keoghan hospitalised after Galway assault

Hollywood star Barry Keoghan required hospital treatment after he was the victim of an assault in Galway.

The star of the upcoming Marvel film Eternals was found with serious facial injuries outside the city's G Hotel in the early hours of last Sunday.

He was rushed by ambulance to Galway University Hospital, where he was treated for his injuries, including cuts to his face, and later released.

Gardai were alerted to the situation when the actor was found walking outside the hotel.

It's understood the 28-year-old has not made a complaint in relation to the matter.

The actor had earlier been spotted in the MP Walsh bar on Dominick Street in Galway city centre.

He also posed for a picture with a local hairdresser, who uploaded a snap of the pair onto her private Instagram page.

"He was spotted around town a bit. He said he was down to see a few people he had become friends with when he was abroad," revealed one local.

"It was known he was staying up in the G Hotel, which is one of the poshest hotels in the city. But no one heard anything about any assault or anything and it was obviously kept very quiet.

A Garda spokesperson said: "Gardaí did attend an incident at a hotel in the Wellpark area of Galway City on Sunday August 15, 2021 after 3.30am.

"An ambulance was also called and a man in his 20s was treated for non life-threatening injuries. Enquiries are ongoing. No arrests have been made."

A representative for Barry declined to comment.

Keoghan is also fronting the current TV 'welcome back to the pubs' advertising campaign for drinks giant Guinness.

The assault on the actor, who starred in the box-office smash Dunkirk, comes just days after Irish Olympian Jack Woolley was hospitalised after he was beaten up in Dublin city centre.

The taekwondo fighter was the victim of a random assault on the River Liffey boardwalk in the capital and required medical attention for his injuries.

Barry is currently preparing for the release of the new Marvel blockbuster Eternals, in which he stars alongside Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek and Kit Harington.

Such is the standing of the Dublin-born star, who plays Druig in the movie, that this week he is the cover star on American celebrity publication Entertainment Weekly.

Film industry experts reckon Barry will collect at least €2 million for his role and that he currently has a net worth of about €13 million.

The young Dubliner first sprang to fame in 2013 as the 'cat killer' Wayne in RTE's crime series Love/Hate, having started his acting career in 2011 when he saw a casting notice for Irish gangster movie Between the Canals.

He grew up in the Summerhill area of north inner-city Dublin, close to where Olympic gold medallist Kellie Harrington hails from.

Barry has endeared himself to TV viewers with a likeable personality.

He still visits his inner-city haunts and feels very much at home there, where locals jokingly have nicknamed him 'Hollywood'.

"All I get is, 'Alright Hollywood, get us a drink there, would ye?'," he once said. "That's all I'm referred to as, 'Hollywood'. I've no first name. But it's great to have that sense of humility and being brought back down."

He has also bravely spoken about his mother, who died of a heroin overdose when he was 12 years old.

He told Ryan Tubridy on the Late Late Show in 2018 that he and his brother Eric were shuttled between 13 foster homes during their childhood because their mum was addicted to heroin.

"The drugs hit the area and affected all the families. She was one who got caught," the star said.

"We went into foster care. The families were good to us that we went to, we went to a few of them. As a kid you don't know what's happening … you get attached and them - boom - let's move over here … it's only when you get older you can look back and get a bit of perspective."

He was aged just 12 when his mother succumbed to her addiction.

"I have great memories of her. Very proud of her," he added.

During the interview, he also revealed how he one days hopes to win an Oscar.

"I'll put the Oscar there," he said, pointing to Tubridy's desk. "Put the other one there, and the other one there."

Barry also briefly featured in Fair City, but 2014 saw him win his cinema breakthrough role in the Northern Ireland set flick '71, which starred Jack O'Connell in the lead role.

He then featured as George Mills in Dunkirk and starred as Martin Lang in The Killing of a Sacred Deer, alongside Colin Farrell and Nicole Kidman and for which he won an IFTA awards for Best Supporting Actor.

The following year he was in Black '47 as Hobson, an English soldier stationed in Ireland during the Great Famine.

He also starred in American Animals the same year, in which he portrayed Spencer Reinhart in the movie based on a real-life robbery of rare books from a university.

In 2019 he starred in the TV mini-series Chernobyl and had a major role last year in Calm With Horses.

Barry is also soon set to star in another superhero movie, The Batman, in which he plays Stanley Merkel.