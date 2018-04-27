Ireland's glitterati out in force for 17th annual Peter Mark VIP Style Awards
It's that time of year again! Ireland's glitterati are flocking to Dublin's Marker Hotel for the 17th annual Peter Mark VIP Style Awards, an invite only event with flowing champagne and competitive dressing of the highest order.
Tonight's awards will see Ireland's best dressed battle it out for the title of winner across six categories: Most Stylish Woman, Man, Influencer, Newcomer, Designer and Look of the Year.
Previous winners Celia Holman Lee, Pippa O'Connor and Kathryn Thomas are up against RTE news anchor Perry, presenter Lucy Kennedy and model Roz Purcell.
Newcomers are nearly all fresh faces in the industry, like TV3's Muireann O'Connell and DWTS' Alannah Beirne, Anna Geary and Erin McGregor, whose brother Conor made a splash with his typically flashy arrival and subsequent Most Stylish Man win in 2014.
This time around, men like 'starchitect' Dermot Bannon and Daniel O'Donnell are competing against rising Hollywood star Barry Keoghan and 2fm broadcaster Eoghan McDermott.
The influx of influencers has moved from our social media feed onto the red carpet with Louise Cooney, Lauren Arthurs and Louise O'Reilly going head to head tonight. The category was introduced in 2016 and it's a bet that has paid off in spades - for weeks, each nominee, with hundreds of thousands of followers, has been campaigning for a victory until voting closed at midnight on Thursday.
Look of the Year sees stylist Courtney Smith, for a multi-colour sequin Rixo London dress, competing against Claudine Keane's white Vatanika dress and Vogue Williams' red dress from the Irish Book Awards, among others.
Nearly 200 invited guests will enjoy a Bollinger champagne reception, there course meal and unlimited wine for the night - which is why the Style Awards tends to have the best gossip afterwards.
Online Editors