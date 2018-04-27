Ireland's glitterati out in force for 17th annual Peter Mark VIP Style Awards

Tonight's awards will see Ireland's best dressed battle it out for the title of winner across six categories: Most Stylish Woman, Man, Influencer, Newcomer, Designer and Look of the Year.

Newcomers are nearly all fresh faces in the industry, like TV3's Muireann O'Connell and DWTS' Alannah Beirne, Anna Geary and Erin McGregor, whose brother Conor made a splash with his typically flashy arrival and subsequent Most Stylish Man win in 2014.

This time around, men like 'starchitect' Dermot Bannon and Daniel O'Donnell are competing against rising Hollywood star Barry Keoghan and 2fm broadcaster Eoghan McDermott.

The influx of influencers has moved from our social media feed onto the red carpet with Louise Cooney, Lauren Arthurs and Louise O'Reilly going head to head tonight. The category was introduced in 2016 and it's a bet that has paid off in spades - for weeks, each nominee, with hundreds of thousands of followers, has been campaigning for a victory until voting closed at midnight on Thursday.