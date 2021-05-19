Ireland has become the new Hollywood as celebrities like Patrick Dempsey and Sarah Hyland have touched down on the Emerald Isle.

Dempsey, known by fans as ‘McDreamy’, has been spotted alongside co-star Amy Adams for the filming of Disney’s Disenchanted.

It's a sequel to the 2007 film Enchanted, and it's being shot in Enniskerry, Co Wicklow until August.

The town has been transformed to serve as the backdrop in the Disney fairy-tale.

The latest celebrity to touch down in Ireland is Modern Family’s Sarah Hyland.

The actress took to Instagram to share the news that she’s working on a project at Luttrellstown Castle in Dublin and hinted to her fans that it's a series.





Read More

Posting a photo of herself and a horse she wrote: “A Rose and her steed: An EPIC Series...maybe.

"So excited to be working on a project for the first time in over a year!

"I’ve already been overseas for a month with the most amazing cast, we started shooting yesterday, and let’s just say that this is going to be... EPIC."

Hunger Games star Elizabeth Banks is set to join these A-list celebs as she is due to direct a film this August in Co Wicklow.

The 47-year-old, who featured in and directed Pitch Perfect 2, will be shooting her dark comedy Cocaine Bear from August to October.

The movie will tell the true story of Kentucky’s legendary cocaine bear, despite being shot in Co Wicklow.

The 175-pound bear, dubbed Pablo EskoBear, died after consuming 40 kilos of cocaine which it found in the Chattahoochee National Forest in Georgia, USA.

The bear was stuffed and now features as a tourist attraction for the state.



