Inside Westlife star Mark Feehily’s stunning Dublin home which he sold for €2.4m

Westlife star Mark Feehily has sold his stunning south Dublin pad for a whopping €2.425m.

The singer bought the home in August 2021 for €2.3m but put the property back on the market just last year after selling his lakeside mansion in Sligo in December 2021.

And according to the Irish Times, Mark sealed the deal on his redbrick period home “one of the finest roads in South Dublin” - Elton Park in Sandycove – back in September.

The elegant four/five-bedroom Victorian home is spread across four floors and is perched just a stone’s throw from the Forty Foot swimming area.

Its new owners will be living like royalty in the Victorian pad with its dramatic entry hallway with an original door and stained fan light, exposed timber floorboards, and a ceiling adorned with a stunning ornate centre rose and intricate coving.

The spacious living room also carries period features with more exposed timber floorboards and detailed cornicing, as well as a picture rail, a marble fireplace, and large bay sash windows.

On the first floor, the main bedroom takes up the width of the house with another exquisite marble fireplace and show-stopping views of Killiney Hill and Dalkey Hill.

Photos of the inside of the property on MyHome.ie also give an insight into Mark’s family life with his fiancé Cailean O'Neill and their daughter Layla, with one of the bedrooms transformed into a gorgeous children’s nursery.

Outside the end-of-terrace house is a 32ft by 52ft back garden surrounded by stone walls, which will afford the new dwellers some privacy as they socialise on either of the two patio areas.

A wide gate at the side of the property leads to the front of the house, with a large driveway allowing for ample parking behind original Victorian railings.

It comes after Mark sold his lakeside Sligo home for €1.45m in December 2021.

The singer bought the house in 2006 and used it as a retreat from his hectic touring and recording schedules.

Built in the 1970s, the property boasted four bedrooms with gorgeous modern interiors and panoramic views of Lough Gill in Ballintogher, the location that inspired W.B. Yeats’ poem The Lake Isle of Innisfree.

He is also rumoured to have sold another home in Ballsbridge, Dublin 4 sometime last year.



