Inside: Vogue Williams €1m Howth getaway home

THIS is inside the fabulous house that Vogue Williams and Spencer Matthews splashed out nearly €1 million as their getaway home in Ireland.

And there’s a possibility in-laws of England’s royal family may be paying a visit to the beautiful detached house in Howth in north Co Dublin as Spencer’s brother James is married to Kate Middleton’s sister Pippa.

Dubliner Vogue (34) and Londoner Spencer (32) paid €950,000 for the house in Howth and several hundred thousand more on renovations of the pad, which boasts stunning views of the sea from its rooftop terrace and upstairs bedrooms.

The couple already share a €2.5 million house in trendy Chelsea in London, where they are raising their two children.

Vogue grew up in nearby Sutton in north Co Dublin and also previously owned an apartment in Howth.

Her sister Amber is currently houseminding the Howth pad, which the couple bought in November and have spent several months since lovingly decorating.

Vogue has clarified that her Howth home was not going to be their permanent base.

“Lots of people are asking if I’ve moved home! No we aren’t moving home but we have wanted a bigger space in Dublin for a long time. Now we can all fit and, hopefully, spend a little more time in Ireland,” she beamed.

Vogue revealed they completely renovated the Howth house, putting in a new kitchen, flooring, bathrooms, wardrobes, panelling, and using the help of luxury interior designers, Ventura, and did it all virtually from London.

Due to Vogue’s pregnancy earlier this year and the Covid-19 pandemic, the home is now completely finished and the family of four have yet to see it in person.

Ventura as well as Vogue have been sharing sneak peeks as the home quickly came together. As it progressed further to completion, a downcast Vogue said she was emotional about not being able to travel home to see the dream house in person, and introduce her Irish family to her almost three month old daughter Gigi.

“Feeling like I’ll never get home to Howth…,” she wrote on her Instagram page. “I haven’t been back since November and I know there are bigger issues but I’m really missing Ireland.”

The former DJ and model and previously toyed with moving permanently back home.

“I’m actually buying the house in Howth because [I’d try] anything to tempt Spence to eventually move back here,” the star explained last year.

She admitted that the Dublin coastal suburb is truly where her heart belongs.

Vogue shot to fame on RTÉ reality show Fade Street and cemented her celebrity status when she married singer Brian McFadden in 2012, which opened doors for her in the UK.

She divorced Brian in 2017 and subsequently bought an apartment in Howth.

The beauty fell for Spencer while taking part on Channel 4’s reality show The Jump at the beginning of 2017.

Notorious lothario Spencer became a star while taking part in Channel 4’s Made in Chelsea, a reality TV series about the leisured lives of young brash and rich ‘Sloane Rangers’.

Spencer is an entrepreneur and television personality. He is the founder and chief executive of the Clean Liquor Company

and Eden Rocks Diamonds and frequently invests in startups and early growth

companies.

The pair married in Scotland in June 2018 and later that September welcomed their first child, Theodore. They juggled their new roles as parents alongside their new roles in their first show together, Spencer and Vogue: Adult(ish) which will br aired on E4.

The couple are raising their two children at the stylish London home they bought together in 2017.













Online Editors