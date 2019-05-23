Inside the five-star Dublin hotel where Mariah Carey and the Spice Girls are calling home this week

Dublin has become a mecca of superstar celebrity activity this week, coming to its peak on Friday night when the Spice Girls take to the stage of Croke Park.

Dublin has become a mecca of superstar celebrity activity this week, coming to its peak on Friday night when the Spice Girls take to the stage of Croke Park.

Mariah Carey, the five-time Grammy winning singer performed to a sold-out crowd at Dublin's 3Arena on Wednesday night to kick off the European leg of her Caution world tour. In order to ensure she was pitch perfect before travelling to London and beyond, she arrived in Ireland a few days beforehand to maximise her rehearsal time and experience a slice of the capital city.

It was her first concert on our shores, so it was fitting that she would take up residence at one of Dublin's best known five-star hotels, the InterContinental Hotel in Ballsbridge.

Often times, stars choose the accommodation on the outskirts of the city as it's more discreet that its luxurious peers in the city like The Shelbourne and The Westbury or Beyoncé's favourite, The Fitzwilliam, where it can be more difficult to dodge photographers and fans. Since The InterContinental group took over the former Four Seasons in 2014, it has enjoyed the same prestigious clientele as its predecessor.

Mariah is said to have booked out the entire floor which homes the James Joyce Suite, the largest hotel suite in the city at more than 2,600 square feet. The room was named after the legendary Irish scribe, who rented the front upstairs room at the nearby Shelbourne Road and also acts as a not-so-subtle reminder of Ireland's illustrious literary history with creative types who have money to burn on three-bedroom suites.

Additional services for high flying guests include three balconies with differing views of the courtyard and city skyline and and an Italian marble bathroom with countless other additional amenities.

Similarly, Melanie Brown (Mel B) and Melanie Chisholm (Mel C) are said to have checked into the hotel after landing in Dublin one day earlier than their bandmates on Wednesday, while Emma Bunton and Geri Horner will be arriving at Dublin Airport this afternoon.

It's unclear which rooms they will be checking into, but there are no shortage of luxury suites at the hotel, which features two smaller penthouse-style offerings in the form of the W.B. Yeats Suite and Lady Gregory Suite, both of which feature the same luxuries as the James Joyce-inspired room, but at slightly smaller dimensions in less than 2,000 square feet.

Over the years, the property has seen every A-lister walk through its doors from Justin Timberlake and Adele, and Britney Spears has stayed any time she's visited Ireland over the last 15 years.

The property is nestled on two acres, homing 208 bedrooms in total, boasts five restaurants and bars and an award-winning spa; but most of all, it gives much sought after privacy - the most valuable asset of all when a picture of you in your downtime can be worth a small fortune.

The InterContinental Dublin

Online Editors