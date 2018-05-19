Inside the after-party: Meghan and Harry are throwing a festival themed wedding reception - sparing no expense
Britain's Prince Harry certainly knows how to throw a party.
Much like Prince William's 2011 wedding to Kate Middleton, when he turned Buckingham Palace's Throne Room into a nightclub, Harry's exclusive wedding reception will be one for the ages. Harry's father Prince Charles is throwing a no expense spared bash at Frogmore House, the 33-room estate on the grounds of Windsor Castle for 200 select guests.
An estimated €400,000 was spent on a glass marquee erected on the property, similar to the one which was hired for Pippa Middleton's wedding last May, which both Harry and Meghan attended.
And their wedding cake came with a hefty price tag - a lemon elderflower cake, created by Violet Bakery, which cost more than €60,000.
Harry's will be paying fitting homage to his bachelor days, with a festival theme in keeping with his favourite London nightclub Mahiki.
Feast It, a catering directory, organised to casual servings of food, which included wagyu beef and guests will sip on vodka infused frozen cocktails on arrival.
And in another break with tradition, Meghan will be making a speech - and of course, changing into a second wedding dress to let her hair down after changing out of her triple silk organza dress by Givenchy.
Irish hotelier John Fitzpatrick is among those who landed a coveted spot to the exclusive bash at Frogmore House, where he will celebrate alongside Elton John, Victoria and David Beckham, George and Amal Clooney and Oprah; in addition to the upper tier British royals like Kate and William, Zara and Mike Tindall and Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie.
Ed Sheeran is reportedly flying via helicopter to the festivities, fresh after his sold-out Dublin show at Dublin's Phoenix Park, but it's unclear whether he intends to perform.
Online Editors
Related Content
- Meghan Markle's wedding dress: what our fashion panel thought
- Sealed with a kiss: Harry & Meghan lock lips on the steps of St George's Chapel after romantic wedding service
- 'You look amazing' - Britain's Prince Harry tells Meghan in fairytale wedding
- First look: Meghan Markle beams in Givenchy wedding dress as she ties the knot with Britain's Prince Harry
- First glimpse of Meghan Markle as she heads towards Windsor to wed Britain's Prince Harry
- In Pictures: Wedding guests arriving at Windsor ahead of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's big day