Inside the after-party: Meghan and Harry are throwing a festival themed wedding reception - sparing no expense

Much like Prince William's 2011 wedding to Kate Middleton, when he turned Buckingham Palace's Throne Room into a nightclub, Harry's exclusive wedding reception will be one for the ages. Harry's father Prince Charles is throwing a no expense spared bash at Frogmore House, the 33-room estate on the grounds of Windsor Castle for 200 select guests.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle walk down the steps of St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle after their wedding. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Saturday May 19, 2018. See PA story ROYAL Wedding. Photo credit should read: Ben Birchall/PA Wire

An estimated €400,000 was spent on a glass marquee erected on the property, similar to the one which was hired for Pippa Middleton's wedding last May, which both Harry and Meghan attended. And their wedding cake came with a hefty price tag - a lemon elderflower cake, created by Violet Bakery, which cost more than €60,000.

Members of the Royal family, including Queen Elizabeth II, the Duke of Edinburgh and the Countess of Wessex, watch as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle ride in an open-topped carriage through Windsor Castle after their wedding in St George's Chapel. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Saturday May 19, 2018. See PA story ROYAL Wedding. Photo credit should read: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire

Harry's will be paying fitting homage to his bachelor days, with a festival theme in keeping with his favourite London nightclub Mahiki. Feast It, a catering directory, organised to casual servings of food, which included wagyu beef and guests will sip on vodka infused frozen cocktails on arrival.

Members of the Royal family watch as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle ride in an open-topped carriage through Windsor Castle after their wedding in St George's Chapel. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Saturday May 19, 2018. See PA story ROYAL Wedding. Photo credit should read: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire

And in another break with tradition, Meghan will be making a speech - and of course, changing into a second wedding dress to let her hair down after changing out of her triple silk organza dress by Givenchy. Irish hotelier John Fitzpatrick is among those who landed a coveted spot to the exclusive bash at Frogmore House, where he will celebrate alongside Elton John, Victoria and David Beckham, George and Amal Clooney and Oprah; in addition to the upper tier British royals like Kate and William, Zara and Mike Tindall and Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie.

Crowds gathered down the Long Walk at Windsor Castle to watch a procession following the wedding of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Saturday May 19, 2018. See PA story ROYAL Wedding. Photo credit should read: Rick Findler/PA Wire

Ed Sheeran is reportedly flying via helicopter to the festivities, fresh after his sold-out Dublin show at Dublin's Phoenix Park, but it's unclear whether he intends to perform.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge with Prince George and Princess Charlotte leave St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle after the wedding. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Saturday May 19, 2018. See PA story ROYAL Wedding. Photo credit should read: Andrew Matthews/PA Wire

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry kiss on the steps of St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle following their wedding. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Saturday May 19, 2018. See PA story ROYAL Wedding. Photo credit should read: Danny Lawson/PA Wire

Online Editors