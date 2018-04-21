Kate Middleton arrived in back in London this week to prepare for the birth of her third child.

Inside the €6,700 a-night Lindo Wing where Kate Middleton is soon due to give birth

The mother-of-two, who is due to give birth at the exclusive Lindo Wing in St Mary's hospital in Paddington, London, is now within close proximity of the hospital.

Previous guests at the wing include Amal and George Clooney for the births of their twins Ella and Alexander last year. A standard room at the Lindo Wing, and a “normal delivery package”, costs £5,900 (€6,775) for the first 24 hours.

This affords mum and dad a waiter who'll take their orders for breakfast, lunch and dinner. You can even have afternoon tea, which is served on a three-tiered china cake stand. Mum will also have a choice of daily newspaper every morning.

The Lindo Wing suite

Satellite TV, radio, phone, fridge and free WiFi are also provided. Standard rooms are ensuite, while the hospital also has suites and deluxe accommodation.

"However long your stay, we want you to be comfortable and relaxed. Our friendly hotel services team will help you and your family settle in and feel at home," the hospital brochure says. "Our extensive and nutritious menu caters for special dietary, cultural and religious requirements (including vegetarian, kosher and halal meals). With the exception of some specific clinical dietary requirements and kosher meals, our talented chefs prepare all meals on site to order."

The Lindo Wing

"Our senior nurses and midwives regularly review our facilities to maintain our superior levels of service and resolve any issues or concerns. They are on hand should you have any requests or want to feed back on your experience."

