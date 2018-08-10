Style Celebrity News

Friday 10 August 2018

Inside Kylie Jenner's 21st birthday party - and the absolutely insane outfits Kim, Kourtney and Kendall wore

(L to R) Khloe and Kim Kardashian, Kylie and Kendall Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian

Kim Kardashian leaves Kylie Jenner's 21st birthday party. Picture: Pap Nation/SplashNews.com
Kendall Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian at Kylie Jenner's 21st birthday party. Picture: Pap Nation/SplashNews.com
Kylie Jenner arrives at her 21st birthday party. Picture: Pap Nation/SplashNews.com

Kourtney Kardashian's dress at sister Kylie's 21st birthday
Kylie Jenner's second birthday dress
Caitlin McBride

Kylie Jenner celebrated her 21st birthday with all of the subdued elegance we've come to expect from a Kar-Jenner party, but damn if they don't know how to throw their cash around in style.

The new mother, who Forbes recently named as the woman set to become to the world's youngest self-made billionaire, is spending her riches accordingly, starting with a lavish party in Los Angeles to mark the milestone age.

Jenner first dined at Craig's restaurant in West Hollywood, before partying the night away at Delilah's, with a guestlist including her boyfriend Travis Scott, Nicki Minaj, supermodel Winnie Harlow, Scott Disick and newly engaged Katherine McPhee, whose fiancé David Foster was once married to Kylie's dad Caitlyn's ex-wife Linda Thompson.

But it was, as expected, her famous family that stole the show in a parade of psychedelic cut-out mini-dresses, each tinier than the last. First up was Kim Kardashian in a plunging hot pink dress, clearly inspired by Barbie, accessorising with a pink clear Fendi handle bag, sporting her new signature wet-look hair.

SPL5015255_010.jpg
Kim Kardashian leaves Kylie Jenner's 21st birthday party. Picture: Pap Nation/SplashNews.com

Next is Kourtney, who perfected the art of better after break-up in a miniscule purple draped dress, who arrived with younger sister Khloe, in a sheer silver trouser suit (with exposed midriff, of course) and Kendall Jenner, who looked the most normal in a glittering snakeskin mini-dress and flame Prada wedges.

SPL5015252_017.jpg
Kendall Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian at Kylie Jenner's 21st birthday party. Picture: Pap Nation/SplashNews.com

But Kylie was queen of the night and dressed appropriately the occasion, taking some inspiration from her sister's Barbie-inspired attire with newly bleach blonde hair and a silk wrap magenta mini before changing into a pink glittering strapless bicycle short onesie, which actually looks better than it sounds.

SPL5015224_001.jpg
Kylie Jenner arrives at her 21st birthday party. Picture: Pap Nation/SplashNews.com

Then it was entertainment courtesy of her boyfriend of one year and an appearance by Dave Chapelle, as well a makeshift ballpit and presumably one very strong hangover today.

kylie.jpg


Online Editors

