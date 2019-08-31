Inside Ellie Goulding's festival theme wedding: Showbiz and royal guests, €22,000 flowers and vegan food

The 'Love Me Like You Do’ hitmaker - who has gone for a festival theme - is due to tie the knot with art dealer Caspar Jopling at York Minster on Saturday afternoon, and was seen arriving in the fun mode of transport as she was greeted by crowds of fans who waited to get a glimpse of the bride on her big day.

The 32-year-old pop star opted for a beautiful high-necked gown with a traditional veil, whilst her four bridesmaids looked angelic in matching long white dresses.

Sarah Ferguson and her daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, were among the A-listers seen arriving at the Minster for the ceremony.

Katy Perry and fiance Orlando Bloom, Sienna Miller and her boyfriend Lucas Zwirner, James Blunt and his wife Sofia Wellesley were also seen arriving at the landmark for the service.

Other guests include comedian Jimmy Carr, 'The Body Coach' Joe Wicks and Prince Harry's ex-partner Cressida Bonas.

The couple will exchange vows at the chapel before moving on to the reception at the stately home Castle Howard, which is 15 miles north of York, where they will tuck into lavish food with the option of having designer vegan food.

There's certainly been no expenses spared when it comes to her big day as the singer will be serving Bollinger champagne and has spent more than £20,000 on flowers for the big bash.

Ellie Goulding arrives at York Minster in a VW campervan for her wedding to Caspar Jopling Photo credit: Peter Byrne/PA Wire Ellie Goulding arrives at York Minster for her wedding to Caspar Jopling Photo credit: Peter Byrne/PA Wire Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom (left, centre left) arriving at York Minster for the wedding of singer Ellie Goulding to Caspar Jopling Photo credit: Peter Byrne/PA Wire Sienna Miller and Lucas Zwirner arriving at York Minster for the wedding of singer Ellie Goulding to Caspar Jopling Photo credit: Peter Byrne/PA Wire Sarah Ferguson with her daughter Princess Eugenie arriving at York Minster for the wedding of singer Ellie Goulding to Caspar Jopling Photo credit: Peter Byrne/PA Wire Joe Wicks and his wife Rosie arriving at York Minster for the wedding of singer Ellie Goulding to Caspar Jopling Photo credit: Peter Byrne/PA Wire Comedian Jimmy Carr arriving at York Minster for the wedding of singer Ellie Goulding to Caspar Jopling Photo credit: Peter Byrne/PA Wire Katy Perry arriving at York Minster for the wedding of singer Ellie Goulding to Caspar Jopling Photo credit: Peter Byrne/PA Wire Ellie Goulding arrives at York Minster for her wedding to Caspar Jopling Photo credit: Peter Byrne/PA Wire Tracey Emin arriving at York Minster for the wedding of singer Ellie Goulding to Caspar Jopling Photo credit: Peter Byrne/PA Wire James Blunt and his wife Sofia Wellesley arriving at York Minster for the wedding of singer Ellie Goulding to Caspar Jopling Photo credit: Peter Byrne/PA Wire Princess Beatrice of York arriving at York Minster for the wedding of singer Ellie Goulding to Caspar Jopling Photo credit: Peter Byrne/PA Wire Sarah Ferguson arriving at York Minster for the wedding of singer Ellie Goulding to Caspar Jopling Photo credit: Peter Byrne/PA Wire Jack Brooksbank (right), husband of Princess Eugenie, arriving at York Minster for the wedding of singer Ellie Goulding to Caspar Jopling Photo credit: Peter Byrne/PA Wire Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, boyfriend of Princess Beatrice, arriving at York Minster for the wedding of singer Ellie Goulding to Caspar Jopling Photo credit: Peter Byrne/PA Wire

She's also hired a huge security team to make sure everyone is kept safe.

Caspar proposed to Ellie last year while they were doing a jigsaw puzzle.

Shortly after they got together, Ellie moved to New York to be with Caspar, who was working in the Big Apple, otherwise they wouldn't have seen each other.

The couple, who are now back in the UK, have been together just over two years.

Online Editors