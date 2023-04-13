Influencer Rosie Connelly Quinn and husband ‘so grateful’ for entrepreneurship award nod for streetwear brand

"Where do I start?” the influencer said on Instagram today. “I can’t tell you how much this nomination means to us both.”

Influencer Rosie Connelly Quinn said she is “so grateful” for her streetwear brand making the shortlist for an entrepreneurship award.

The mum-of-two founded the unisex clothing brand 4TH ARQ with her husband Paul Quinn three years ago, with the pair now being nominated for the EY Entrepreneur of the Year award in the Emerging Category.

"Hundreds of incredible businesses apply for the EY Entrepreneur of the Year each year so to be chosen as a finalist is just the biggest honour.

"Being recognised in such a prestigious space as a woman in business is something I’m so grateful for and proud of.

"@4tharq has flipped our lives on its head for the past 2 and a half years in the best way possible and this nomination is just the icing on the cake.

"A huge thank you to the incredible judges for choosing us to be a part of this years programme and thank you to every single one of you who have supported 4thARQ since we launched in December 2020.”

The couple are among 24 finalists.

The athleisure brand rapidly sold out after the first release, with the husband and wife building the brand together.

She previously told the Irish Independent how the pair took a “gamble” during the pandemic.

“It felt like everything was aligning – we couldn’t wait anymore,” she said.

"We said: ‘Let’s do it.’ I knew I had an audience. As much as it was a risk, it was a calculated risk. I knew what my followers liked from working with other brands – I knew what they’d react to and what they’d buy from me.”

The business owner was forced to tell followers to manage their expectations after a recent launch sold out in minutes, telling them ahead of the restock to “be kind.”

“It’s pretty much guaranteed that they are going to sell out and obviously that’s amazing and I’m delighted but I’d love if we could supply enough for absolutely everyone.”

She said: “There’s so much that goes into business behind the scenes and it’s not a case of going, ‘Just double your order and it’ll be here next week.’ It just doesn’t work like that. We are literally doing all that we can.

“But we have loads. We have thousands of them so my advice is, be on at 10 o’clock and please just be kind if they sell out and you don’t get something.

“It’s a great complaint to have, don’t get me wrong, and the feedback has been so amazing on the Lennox and I really appreciate that everyone is so interested in them.”