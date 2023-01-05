Influencer Niamh Cullen reveals her ‘precious’ rescue dog Roxy has died

The influencer revealed her family waited until she was at home to break the sad news.

Dublin influencer Niamh Cullen has paid a touching tribute to her family pet who died on New Year’s Day.

The social media star shared the sad news about her fifteen-year-old dog Roxy on Instagram.

"Thank you for being more than a dog,” she wrote. “Thank you for minding us all when we needed it.”

Niamh (30) posted a carousel of snaps of the rescue pet, saying: “We all knew your time was coming to an end but we know how much you pushed through for us.”

Expand Close The influencer revealed her family waited until she was at home to break the sad news.

The influencer revealed her family waited until she was at home to break the sad news.

Niamh revealed to followers that her family waited to share the sad news with her as she was away when Roxy passed.

She said the pooch “brought us all through our darkest days, and our brightest hours” ever since they rescued her when she was 14.

"She always knew when something was up, she would be glued to your side, lick the tears from your cheeks.

"She would nuzzle her head into your thighs or jump up beside you and ensure a big cuddle.”

Expand Close Niamh shared a sweet tribute to rescue pup Roxy on her Instagram.

Twitter

Email

Niamh shared a sweet tribute to rescue pup Roxy on her Instagram.

The influencer said her family is “heartbroken” at the loss as followers flooded the comment section with well wishes.

Stars Bonnie Ryan, Katja Mia and Laura Fox posted red heart emojis, while others sent their condolences.

"So, so sorry Niamh,” one follower said. “I know the pain of losing a companion like this all too well. Devastating.”

"Heartbroken for you all,” another added. “Have been there five years ago. I still shed a tear for my Bella. Thinking of you xx.”

The newly-engaged influencer has been candid about her struggles over the last year, revealing to followers last month that 2022 was “the worst” in her life.